Arsenal reportedly agree with Sampdoria on Lucas Torreira transfer

Arsenal, report sampnews24, have agreed with Sampdoria on a transfer involving their Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreria, activating his €25 million release clause. Both clubs have come to terms, and it’s thought that the only stumbling block to getting this deal over the line appears to be agent compensation:

Arsenal & Sampdoria have reached an agreement in principle for Lucas Torreira, with Arsenal happy to pay his €25m release clause, although his high agent fee is complicating the deal. [https://t.co/VlZxROn789] #afc pic.twitter.com/5HnQTW9OJ7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 8, 2018

The energetic midfielder is currently with the Uruguay national team as they prepare for the start of the World Cup, and it’s due to this that Arsenal want to close on the transfer before the start of the tournament, next Thursday, June 14th.

While short in height, Torreira should comfortably slot into any Arsenal lineup, with many believing his defensive prowess would allow him to partner with Granit Xhaka in a midfield two, and either Aaron Ramsey or Mesut Özil sitting in front of them. His dribbling ability, while not nearly as strong, could also help go some length towards filling the void Santi Cazorla’s leaving behind, and it’s this, in combination with other traits he possesses, that consistently ranks him as one of the better, young midfield talents in Europe.

There’s obviously more to come, but the news is looking pretty good right now if you’re an Arsenal fan.