Arsenal 2 - Bayern Munich 2: tough sledding

Arsenal battled to a controversial 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates, leaving it all to play for next week in Bavaria. It was a frustrating night and not only because the significant refereeing decisions seemed to all go against Arsenal. The Gunners, as they sometimes can be, were their own worst enemies.

The Gunners got on the board first via a Bukayo Saka curler into the bottom corner. It looked as if Alphonso Davies had taken the ball off the Arsenal winger, but he nicked it back and fired an inch perfect shot that Manuel Neuer could only watch as it went past him. Sidenote: Neuer was rooted to the spot a couple of times. It’s a shame that Arsenal didn’t make him work more. He’s 38 years old and coming off an injury. He didn’t necessarily look up to making any massive saves.

The sliding doors moment in the match came a few minutes later. Ben White went through on goal but fired directly at Neuer. He may have been trying to blast it underneath and between Neuer’s legs or he may have just taken a poor shot. If White is more composed and slides that to either side, it’s in. I think Arsenal run away with the match (and likely the entire tie) if they jump out to an early two-goal lead.

Instead, Arsenal’s clownshoes defending reared it’s ugly head at the worst time. David Raya came nearly to the halfway line for a ball that Gabriel clearly was going to beat Harry Kane to collect. In fact, Kane didn’t even look like chasing until he saw that Raya was out of position and Gabriel didn’t have him as a passing option. It went downhill from there.

Gabriel didn’t pass back into space for Raya, even though he might have been able to. Instead, he tried an off-balance pass, cut back across his body for Jakub Kiwior that didn’t connect. Bayern picked up the giveaway, and two passes later it’s in the back of the net off Serge Gnabry’s boot. You’d prefer to see Gnabry have the decency not to celebrate against his former club, but with how he forced the sale himself, it’s not surprising. Unfortunately for him, he’ll likely miss the second leg with a hamstring injury.

Bayern took a lead fifteen minutes later on a Harry Kane penalty. Jakub Kiwior, who once again looked like the occasion was a bit too big for him to play out of position at left back, got turned by Leroy Sane around midfield. He tried to give the foul but failed to do so. From there, it was a scramble. Jorginho slid in an knocked the ball away from a streaking Sane just on the edge of the box, but William Saliba clumsily lunged into the Bayern attacker, knocking him off stride enough for the referee to give a penalty.

It’s particularly frustrating because Saliba probably didn’t have to put in a challenge. It looked as if Ben White was equally as likely to get the next touch on the ball as Sane — it was rolling away from him and the chance might have gone. David Raya committed too early on the penalty, too. Kane’s feint might have thrown him off, but I think he dove early on his own. Kane saw it, and had no trouble putting it the other way.

Sane limped off in the second half. But that might have been part of Bayern’s delay tactics. They took every opportunity to waste time in the second half.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Bayern weren’t able to waste the entirety of the latter part of the second half. Substitutes Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus combined for an Arsenal equalizer in the 76th minute. Jesus danced around defenders on the edge of the box with one of his usual, cutting and chopping dribbling moves. He slid it to an onrushing Trossard, who made no mistake and buried it into the bottom corner.

Those two subs, along with swapping Oleksandr Zinchenko for Jakub Kiwior were masterstrokes from Mikel Arteta. All three made a massive difference, especially Zinchenko. We all held our breath when Zinchenko’s first action was having to defend Sane 1-v-1 on the run, but he acquitted himself well enough in that instance and didn’t get beat for the rest of the half. The Ukrainian did exactly what you’d hope from him — help control the ball and bring the left side of the pitch into play with his passing.

You can’t say the same of bringing Thomas Partey on late, however. The Ghanaian nearly cost Arsenal a goal, mis-heading the ball backwards leading to a Kingsley Coman redirection onto the post. He gave the ball away a handful of times, as well. His form is concerning. You want to think he’s just shaking off the rust, but this might be his level now. Mikel Arteta is clearly seeing / thinking something I’m not. I’m inclined to trust him, but Partey makes me nervous.

I did my best to make this recap not entirely about the referees decisions, but it was difficult. I think I did a decent job of it. I had high hopes for the ref, too. He got off to a good start by giving Alphonso Davies a yellow card for two quick fouls from behind on Bukayo Saka. Davies will miss the return leg in Munich as a result.

But then he completely lost the plot and forgot where he put his cards. Both of Bayern’s central midfielders were extremely lucky to escape without being cautioned. Leon Goretzka plowed through Bukayo Saka from behind, completely and forcefully taking him out from behind in the first half. Konrad Laimer cynically hacked Saka down from behind as he was pulling away in the attacking third in the second half.

Harry Kane’s elbow on Gabriel should have been a straight red. We all know that Kane is that kind of player. He’s been that player his entire career. He tries to injure opposing defenders. On that play, he looks behind him to see where Gabriel is, steps back into him, and swings his elbow up and back, catching Gabriel in the neck / jaw. If that’s not a red card, I’m really not sure how you get a red card for an elbow.

There was enough contact from William Saliba on Leroy Sane to justify giving the Bayern penalty, but it was softer and closer than most people think. For starters, the ball was running away from Sane. The contact is minimal, too. It’s enough to affect Sane’s stride, but he trips himself on the back of a slight bump. It doesn’t take much to make someone go down at pace, but I think Sane realizes he might not get to the ball and allows himself to go over as a result.

And then there is the Bukayo Saka incident. It’s a penalty every day of the week and twice on Sunday. Bukayo Saka is moving a full speed, fakes right, and cuts back left. Manuel Neuer bites on the fake, steps out with his right leg into Saka’s path, blocks him off, and trips him. Stonewall penalty.

It doesn’t matter one bit what Bukayo Saka does or doesn’t do with his right leg. He’s not obligated to get out of the way of Neuer’s clumsy challenge. His momentum is mostly carrying him up the pitch before he cuts inside, so naturally (like literally by the laws of physics) he’s going to keep moving in that direction, towards Neuer, at least a little bit. And if you look carefully, Saka’s leg is actually moving up in the split second before the contact, as if he’s trying to get out of the way of the collision, but Neuer stepping out towards him stops that from happening.

There were three massive calls to make in the game, and all three went against Arsenal. I suppose that’s just the way it goes sometimes. After the match, Thomas Tuchel was whining about Bayern not being given a handball penalty when, on a goal kick, David Raya kicked the ball over to Gabriel, who picked it up and placed it down, to take the restart rather than rolling it. Tuchel should be embarrassed for even mentioning it. The referee told him and the Bayern players that it was an innocent mistake from the Arsenal players and absurd to give that in a Champions League match.

It’s a shame that Bukayo Saka wasn’t given the penalty he rightfully earned. It takes some of the shine off of what was a masterful performance from the young star. He’s looked a bit off or at least not as influential in the past few games. He was unplayable this evening, every bit the dominant force he can be at his best. Bayern didn’t have an answer for the White, Ødegaard, Saka combination. They’ll need to find one next week.

The good news is that Arsenal were nowhere near their best and managed to draw a Bayern side playing at or near their absolute best. On their own, the visitors created nothing. Both goals came from Arsenal mistakes. Coman’s chance off the post came off Thomas Partey misjudging a header and sending it the wrong way, and Jamal Musiala may have been offside anyway.

Bayern may be better at home, but they are far from unbeatable there this season. They won’t have Alphonso Davies through suspension and likely Serge Gnabry through injury.

We know that Arsenal have another gear, although they’ve not really shown it in the Champions League. We’ve seen flashes of it, but the Gunners have been far from consistent. It’s surprising, too. Arsenal have shown composure and quality against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, but once those Champions League lights come on, Arsenal look much more like the young, inexperienced, mistake-prone roster of last season than this year’s Premier League defensive juggernaut.

Arsenal will have another breakthrough performance, I reckon. That is what this bunch has done all season. When their backs were up against the wall in the second leg against Porto, they did enough and were tremendous on penalties. They came through then and will come through next week in Germany.

Bayern have plenty of attacking firepower. We saw that tonight. Arsenal made two mistakes and were harshly punished for both. But Arsenal are pretty clearly the better of these two teams. If they get their heads on straight, clean up the mistakes, and play the way they can play (and have played throughout 2024), they’ll advance. It won’t be easy or comfortable — away in the Champions League against a team like Bayern Munich isn’t and won’t ever be — but Arsenal’s quality should carry the day.