Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: the matches we live for

Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates in the Champions League Quarterfinal. Re-read that sentence and savor it. After years in the wilderness, Arsenal Football Club are back where they belong. This club should be playing against the top clubs in Europe in the knockout stages. This bunch have earned their spot and the opportunity to do even more.

While the recent history between the two clubs is heavily one sided — three consecutive 5-1 Arsenal humblings at the hands of Bayern, the Gunners come into the tie favorites to advance. The team won’t be taking anything for granted, but there is a sense among some in the media and Gooners that Arsenal advancing is fait accompli.

Bayern are a really good team, whose quality might be flying under the radar because they’ve had an injury-riddled season and are being compared to a once-in-a-lifetime Bayer Leverkusen side. While the headlines have been about the dysfunction in the front office and the Thomas Tuchel soap opera, they’ve scored the most goals, created the most xG, and surrendered the 5th fewest xG of any team in the top 5 leagues in Europe. They might have the most attacking firepower of any team Arsenal have faced this season.

Arsenal haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory in the Champions League so far this season. Whether it is caused by youth and inexperience, high quality of opponent, or something else doesn’t really matter. The bottom line is the Gunners haven’t been as good or as consistent in the CL as they have been in the PL. Bayern Munich have Champions League veterans and winners all over the pitch.

I think that Arsenal are finally going to find their level in the Champions League in this tie. This bunch have consistently risen to the challenge this season, doing things that Arsenal sides haven’t done for years / ever. I wouldn’t call it a coming out party because most people already know how good this Arsenal side is, but I think this lot are going to lay down another marker against Bayern Munich.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Bayern like to carry the ball up the pitch and challenge opponents on the dribble. They don’t really have a midfield maestro like Martin Ødegaard to unlock a defense with a pass. But they have plenty of pacey, talented dribblers who can drag opponents out of shape by beating them 1-v-1. Fortunately, Arsenal’s defenders, particularly the centerbacks and Declan Rice, are good tacklers. I’d expect to see Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the lineup for that same reason.

I’d also flag set pieces on both sides of the pitch. Arsenal and Bayern are both really good from the deadball. We know Arsenal are one of the best set piece teams in the Premier League. Bayern are the same in the Bundesliga — they’ve scored the most set piece goals (15) and conceded the lowest set piece xGA. Part of that xGA stat, however, likely comes from their dominating possession in league play, which leads to not all that many set pieces conceded period. Arsenal should see more of the ball and win their fair share of free kicks and corners.

Keep an eye on how well Arsenal control rebounds from shots and blocked shots. We know from years of experience of facing Harry Kane that he has an uncommon knack for being in the right place at the right time to bang home a ricochet. Bayern score a lot of goals from second and third chances. The Arsenal defense will need to stay switched-on.

Bayern’s midfield should have trouble with the physicality of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Thomas Partey (if he plays). Martin Ødegaard’s relentless pressing and harrying could cause problems, too. Arsenal need to force turnovers and attack quickly off the back of them to exploit the relative lack of pace and cohesion between whoever Thomas Tuchel deploys at centerback.

KEY MATCHUPS

The difference-making matchup for Arsenal will likely be Bukayo Saka (his name just keeps coming up, doesn’t it) against Alphonso Davies. Davies is blisteringly fast and a big contributor to the Bayern attack. If Arsenal can establish Saka as a dangerous attacking threat, it should force Davies to play more defensively and take some of the sting out of the Bayern attack. Davies’ pace can be an Achilles heel. He sometimes relies too heavily on his belief that he can recover, leading him to dive into challenges and lose runners.

But it’s difficult to focus on any particular matchup, especially with how much Bayern want to dribble the ball up the pitch and take opponents on. Every matchup will be important. Arsenal need to maintain their structure and force Bayern to pass around and through them rather than dribble by them. When somebody does challenge on the dribble, the Gunners need to win the duel, give the foul, or at the very least, not get beat cleanly.

TEAM NEWS

For the first time all season, Arsenal had their entire first team squad in training. Jurrien Timber isn’t going to make his comeback appearance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but he’s working his way back. The squad isn’t fully healthy, but they’re healthy enough to all be in training. Bukayo Saka is carrying some kind of knock. Gabriel Magalhaes is playing through a foot / ankle problem. Gabriel Jesus recently revealed that he hasn’t played football without pain for a long time. Gabriel Martinelli likely isn’t ready to play a full 90 minutes following his foot laceration. At this stage of the season, most players are dealing with this and that. That’s just the way the grind goes.

Bayern Munich have dealt with injuries all season and have five players whose status is up in the air coming into the match. All five took part in training on Monday, so any and / or all of them could feature. Manuel Neuer has been dealing with a torn adductor. Leroy Sane strained his groin in early March and had a flare up in training last week. Alexander Pavlovic has been out with tonsillitis. Noussair Mazraoui has an undisclosed muscle injury. Kingsley Coman has been out with a muscle problem since last month.

NUTS & BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Kiwior in at left-back

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing

Havertz leads the line



Let's make it count, Gunners pic.twitter.com/fRctf9TuqD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2024

Bayern - Neuer, De Ligt, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane, Sane, Dier, Davies, Laimer, Musiala

WHAT: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9th, 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET | 8:00 pm BST

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.