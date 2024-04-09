Kai Havertz — Arsenal’s #9

On Saturday, as the chant goes, Kai Havertz scored again. His goal against Brighton took him to 8 on the season, second behind Bukayo Saka on 13. It was the goal, which when combined with his overall performance, including assisting Leandro Trossard’s goal, which has solidified the idea that Havertz, at this moment in time, is Arsenal’s best centre forward.

Inevitably, there will be comparisons to Gabriel Jesus. The two, though, play centre forward differently. Havertz’s stature has always made him an obvious physical pick to play centre forward, but his performances are far beyond his stature. However, the physical aspect is important. While Havertz is playing upfront, his positioning gives Arsenal a focal point which is structurally important. In that sense, Havertz serves as an outlet, which also helps with his ability to hold the ball. We saw that in the creation of a good chance against Brighton on Saturday. When Jorginho drops in to the backline, Havertz makes a run in behind. It was not his first run in behind; earlier in the move, he had pointed behind the Brighton backline as Arsenal chose to retain possession. Havertz has to drift slightly wider, but in doing so, creates space and the angle to cross for Jesus who is unable to put the header on target. Later, making a run and then a dart is how Havertz gets in front of Lewis Dunk to put away Arsenal’s second goal.

While Havertz’ passes received chart shows how he stretched play and led the line, like Gabriel Jesus, he will drop in. This creates space for those to run beyond Havertz—at times that run was provided by Declan Rice, as well as Jesus and Saka—and while he didn’t always get the ball it did create space. When Jorginho plays Saka in the 12th goal, space has been created by Havertz dropping all the way into midfield, and crucially, being followed by Lewis Dunk. This opens space for Saka to run into and drive into, and he should’ve scored after Ben White’s pass. And, at the end of the move, it was Havertz who was providing the second run.

In this sense, Havertz is doing everything that Mikel Arteta has tended to demand of his centre forwards: not only linking play and holding the ball up, but also creating space by dropping deep, and moving intelligently but also with a lot energy and intensity. His work off the ball is typically excellent, either as a #8 or as a #9 leading the press, and his defensive work and work off the ball on Saturday created several chances.

Havertz, though, is not just Arsenal’s centre forward because of his defensive intensity. He is Arsenal’s centre forward because of his work on the ball. Playing as a number 9, he has scored crucial goals and created crucial goals. As a number 9, he has not only done the things in midfield that Arteta wants; he is also getting into dangerous areas in the penalty box. This might not have been the plan at the beginning of the season, but as Arteta said on the weekend, “players show you” where they have to play. And right now, for Kai Havertz, it is upfront.