Monday Cannon Fodder: Premier League recap

Happy Monday, TSFers. It’s eclipse day in the U.S! Most of the east coast and central states will see at least 80% occlusion of the sun. If you want to look at the phenomenon with your own eyes, make sure you have proper protective glasses — regular sunglasses WILL NOT suffice. At least around here in the D.C. area, public libraries and eyeglass shops were handing them out.

We had a full slate of Premier League action this weekend. To the recap.

Crystal Palace 2 - Manchester City 4

Palace jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but were pegged back within minutes by the first of two goals from Kevin De Bruyne. City were up 4-1 when Palace scored a late second goal.

Wolves 1 - West Ham 2

Wolves led at halftime through a Pablo Sarabia penalty. Lucas Paqueta converted a penalty in the 73rd minute, and James Ward-Prowse scored an olympico in the 84th. Wolves thought they had an equalizer deep in added time but it was ruled out by subjective offside. Wolves midfielder Tawanda Chirewa was deemed to have blocked Łukasz Fabiański’s view enough while in an offside position.

Everton 1 - Burnley 0

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended a long scoring drought in first half added time. Dara O’Shea received a straight red midway through the second half.

Aston Villa 3 - Brentford 3

Unai Emery’s side took a 2-0 lead early in the second half only to be pegged back to even under fifteen minutes later by two Brentford goals in two minutes. The Bees took a 3-2 lead through Yoane Wissa before Ollie Watkins scored his second of the game in the 80th minute to share the points. The Unai Emery experience, y’all.

Fulham 0 - Newcastle 1

Bruno Guimaraes scored the only goal of a contest controlled by Fulham. The Cottagers had 67% possession and completed 588 passes compared to Newcastle’s 296.

Luton Town 2 - Bournemouth 1

The Hatter scored twice in the second half to overturn a Marcus Tavernier 52nd minute opener for The Cherries. It was Luton’s first come-from-behind victory in the Premier League.

Manchester United 2 - Liverpool 2

Jurgen Klopp’s side completely dominated the match but found themselves behind 2-1 late after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the second half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka conceded a late penalty that Mo Salah converted to split the points.

Sheffield United 2 - Chelsea 2

Ollie McBurnie scored in the 93rd minute to split the points for the Blades. Chelsea are a hilarious mess. What a fantastic bit of karma.

Tottenham 3 - Nottingham Forest 1

Second half goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro gave Spurs the win. The two goals from defenders brings Ange Postecoglu’s side even with Arsenal for the most goals from defenders in the Premier League.

Everton will be glad they won this weekend because they were handed another points deduction today. They were docked two points for violating Profit & Sustainability rules for the three-year period ended in ‘22-’23. The deduction drops them one place in the table and leaves them two points above the relegation zone.

Empirically, I understand why Manchester City’s 115 outstanding charges are taking longer to adjudicate (complexity, extent, and City not cooperating), but it just feels wrong. In a shorter time frame, Everton have been deducted points twice and Nottingham Forest once. If I were one of the other Premier League sides facing a points deduction or a supporter of those clubs, I’d be pretty pissed.