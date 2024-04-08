Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Preview: Payback

There’s an old quote that says the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results. For years, there was a certain feeling of insanity in expecting anything other than a defeat, as Arsenal’s campaigns in the Champions League ended at the hands of Bundesliga mammoths Bayern Munich time and time again. Despite the season, the roster, and the circumstance, there was an inevitability in their meetings - different season, same result. Lather, rinse, repeat.

On Tuesday, Arsenal host Bayern Munich for a quarterfinal CL match that has the Gunner faithful hopeful that this time, maybe this time, it will finally be different. After seven agonizing seasons without CL play, Arsenal re-enter Europe’s most prestigious club competition as a club on a meteoric rise under Mikel Arteta. Despite all of their prowess and recent success, they find themselves once again facing that familiar foe, their unavoidable European antagonist, and the cause of incalculable frustration in the past.

But, as has been one of the main themes for this season, this Arsenal is not that Arsenal. Neither is the Bayern side coming to London the same as the ones that wiped the floor with the Gunners. Seven years has passed, a lifetime by footballing standards. With a chance to take a lead in the tie and potentially rewrite the record books in this rivalry, will the new-look Arsenal do what their predecessors before could not?

Here are five talking points ahead of Tuesday’s match:

Know the Enemy

This season’s iteration of Bayern has been their most un-Bayern in over a decade. They are one Bayer Leverkusen win away from not being German champions for the first time in 12 seasons. Having also been eliminated from all of their domestic cups, they stand a very real chance of not winning a single piece of silverware this season, which is a massive failure by their inhuman standard.

Their roster is stacked with talent, but it has not clicked as well as it has in years past. They have unbelievable young talent in players like Jamal Musiala, but they also lean heavily on veteran players who are entering the twilight of their career like Thomas Muller. The addition of Harry Kane has seen the goals flood in, but they are unable to see matches out as effortlessly as they have in years past.

And yet, they are still Bayern. Their name carries with it all of the weight of their near-unparalleled dominance in Germany. They remain the side by which all other Bundesliga clubs are measured. And they could very well continue their historical domination over the Gunners if everything clicks for them on Tuesday.

Home Cooking

One of the more intriguing storylines heading into Tuesday’s match is the ban on Bayern fans at the Emirates. After their fans threw flares and firecrackers onto the pitch, UEFA hit them with a fan ban for their next away match, which just so happened to be at Arsenal. Not only are Bayern fans banned from entering the stadium, their allotment was made available to Arsenal fans (with the extra added oversight that any Arsenal fans that sell their tickets to Bayern fans will have their season tickets revoked).

An entire Emirates full of Arsenal supporters - and ONLY Arsenal supporters - is unprecedented for any match, let alone a CL quarterfinal. That stadium isn’t going to be loud; it’s going to be deafening. With an entire Emirates in full throat, the fans need to make Bayern feel the heat from kickoff to the final whistle. Arsenal’s home support has been immense all season, but Tuesday could be a level unseen at the Emirates.

Don’t Believe The Hype

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been the in-form team in England, if not Europe. Their absurd success since January began has been well documented, analyzed, and lauded. If such lofty praise has gone to their heads, you’d be hard pressed to tell. Mikel Arteta’s Mentality Monsters have done a phenomenal job of putting on blinders despite the intense neck-and-neck title race between them, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

But with every passing successful match, the harder it is to ignore the hype. Those Arsenal players who were here last season were largely new to being in a proper title race, and their stumble down the stretch, and subsequent inability to recover from it, was a reflection of their inexperience and ability to manage the pressure of high expectation. Sure, it was the injuries that had the largest impact, but the mental strain of living up to the hype exacerbated the issues and ultimately contributed to Arsenal missing out on the title.

It’s of huge importance that the Gunners continue to keep doing what they have been doing and keep their blinders on. There is too much on the line for them to take their foot off the gas now

Set Up for Success

Mikel Arteta has every manager’s dream at this stage of the run-in, as the entire roster is healthy and potentially available. He was able to rotate heavily last week against Luton, and on Saturday at Brighton, he rolled out a largely familiar lineup, but with a few wrinkles, as Gabriel Jesus started on the left wing opposite Bukayo Saka and Alexander Zinchenko reprised his left back role, replete with some questionable decisions.

Now he must prepare for a new test. Bayern Munich present challenges across the pitch for Arsenal, especially in wide areas where speed meets speed and skill meets skill. But the area Arsenal will look to exploit is the middle of the pitch. Arsenal’s midfield trio of Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Martin Ødegaard has been a nightmare matchup for teams all season. Their ability to control the flow of the game is among Europe’s best, and if they can own the middle of the pitch and cut off service to Harry Kane, they can keep the Bayern attack at bay and force them to have to widen the game and stymie their chances.

Familiar Foes

It wouldn’t be a preview of Tuesday’s match without bringing up THAT guy. Arsenal’s match against Bayern at the Emirates will also be a homecoming of sorts, as former Arsenal fan Tottenham legend Harry Kane returns to London for the first time since his blockbuster move to Bayern in the summer.

His well-publicized move was one that was supposed to see him finally earn the trophies he missed out after years of futility with Spurs. The fact that Bayern face their first trophy-less season in years during his first season also makes it hard to think that God doesn’t have a cruel sense of humor.

Nevertheless, expect that storyline to dominate the early talking points, especially his success against Arsenal in years past. With any luck, any goals he scores end with a similar result as when he played for Spurs - with nothing meaningful to show for it.

Arsenal find themselves in a rare position as the favorites, hosting a wounded Bayern who are nearing the end of a very frustrating season. Steely veteran experience with a point to prove meets young talent on the rise, hungry to establish itself among the elite once again. The Gunners face not just Bayern, but the grim specter of failed Champions League campaigns, ended at the unmerciful hands of Die Roten. With a packed, ravenous crowd behind them, can they build on the momentum they have built in the new year and build their own successful legacy in the Champions League?

WHAT: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9th, 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm GMT

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on the Paramount+ app

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.