Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - Arsenal 3: dominant

Arsenal comprehensively beat Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx, putting in a brilliant performance from start to finish to win 3-0. The victory takes the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table, with Liverpool to play at Manchester United tomorrow. Arsenal have ten wins and a draw in 2024 in the Premier League with 35 goals scored and just 4 conceded. They haven’t trailed.

Coming into today, Brighton had lost only once at home in the league all season. The Seagulls had been a difficult opponent for the Gunners since returning to the Premier League, earning a 5-3-5 record. It had all the makings of a banana peel match for Mikel Arteta’s men. And Arsenal thumped ‘em. It easily could have been four- or five-nothing with the number of chances Arsenal created.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been held to two or fewer shots on target in the Premier League just four times this season. Two of them, today included, have come against Arsenal. To be fair, David Raya made a magnificent save on one of them, leaping to his left to tip an Enciso shot over the bar. It’s good to know that on the rare occasions that Arsenal’s suffocating defense lets a shot through, the guy behind them will mop up. The Gunners have kept 14 clean sheets in the PL this season, with David Raya claiming 12 of them. Both of those marks are best in the competition.

Arsenal’s defending is more than the keeper and defenders, too. Everybody, from Declan Rice all the way forward to Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz, does their part. At 2-0 up, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were hustling back and harrying Brighton into mistakes, picking up where Gabriel Jesus left off.

They take pride in their defending. At 3-0 up, Gabriel Magalhaes put in a huge block in the Arsenal box. Fired up, he roared with excitement. Several teammates ran over to congratulate him, including David Raya. His CB partner William Saliba gave him a massive chest bump. This bunch is together, committed, and focused. It’s really fun to watch.

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead from the penalty spot in the first half after Gabriel Jesus was fouled by Tariq Lamptey. Commentator Lee Dixon made a big deal about how much he disagreed with the call, prattling on for several minutes after VAR confirmed the decision and play had resumed. It was annoying and embarrassing, honestly.

It was about as stonewall of a penalty as they come. Jesus deftly lifted the ball over Lamptey’s foot and cut inside him. The Brighton defender got the slightest of touches on the ball but didn’t redirect it, and his wild followthrough hacked Jesus down. If Lamptey hadn’t kicked the legs out from under the Arsenal attacker, Gabriel Jesus picks up the ball with his next step and is in on goal.

The converted penalty was a relief for the Gunners, who had squandered two great chances to that point. In the opening minutes, Gabriel Magalhaes headed wide from a Martin Ødegaard free kick after Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen ill-advisedly came for the ball and got beaten to it. Later, Bukayo Saka couldn’t curl it in at the far post after cutting inside his man from the right wing. It was surprising he didn’t score on the move. He usually buries it from that position.

Arsenal went in at halftime 1-0 up. It was somewhat of an uncomfortable lead, however. Even though Brighton hadn’t really threatened the Arsenal goal, they’d broken well and looked like they might have a goal in them. Kai Havertz eased the nerves, tapping in Jorginho’s cutback in the 62nd minute to give Arsenal some breathing room.

The goal was a lovely piece of football. Arsenal’s pressure forced a turnover in the attacking third. Ben White put Jorginho in, with perhaps a bit of help in the form of a downed Bukayo Saka serving as distraction. Havertz made an excellent run, breaking towards the near post before cutting back inside towards the center. The change of direction shook Lewis Dunk, forcing him to stutter step, and created space for the goal.

Kai Havertz sealed his Man of the Match performance (in my book), by putting Leandro Trossard in for the Arsenal third. Trossard’s pressure created a turnover that bounced to Havertz. He found the pass between the pushed-up defenders that sprung Trossard on a breakaway from the Arsenal half of the field. The Belgian’s slight hesitation forced Verbruggen to commit, and Trossard dinked it over the keeper into the net.

Havertz also avoided picking up a booking, which would have been his ninth of the season and put him on the cusp of a two-match suspension. My apologies for any confusion I may have caused — I thought he was on 9 bookings already because the announcers in the Luton match said he was. That’s what I get for trusting commentators to have their facts straight. Havertz only has 8 yellows and can only be suspended if he picks up two against Aston Villa next weekend.

A bit of good news: Villa will be without Douglas Luiz for that match and Villa’s next. He picked up his 10th yellow of the season and is suspended.

This was a big win for Arsenal. At Brighton was one of the toughest remaining hurdles on the schedule. That’s not to say that any of the remaining matches will be easy. Anybody in the Premier League can get ‘ya if you’re off your game. But if you were to look at the schedule and pick out where you thought Arsenal were most likely to drop points, today’s match would have been high on that list.

It doesn’t get any easier. Next up: Bayern Munich in the Champions League.