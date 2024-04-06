Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion: (un)happy hunting

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx. The Gunners have no room for error in the three-way title race at the top of the Premier League. The Seagulls sit 11th, but they’re just five points off 6th and a European finish. Roberto De Zerbi’s side has been up and down in 2024. Their results are middling, but they’ve shown that they have the talent and tactics to beat anybody on their day.

Brighton have been one of the bogey teams for Arsenal over the past few years, amassing a 5-1-4 record in the last 10 meetings in all competitions. When the two sides met in December at the Emirates, second half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz earned full points for the Gunners. The Seagulls managed just one shot on target, too. But before we get ahead of ourselves, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season, 3-1 to West Ham way back in August.

Bukayo Saka returns to the starting lineup for Arsenal after missing the matchday squad completey against Luton Town. Gabriel Martinelli, who came on as a sub midweek, is on the bench once again. Jurrien Timber is still working back from his ACL tear. Kai Havertz is one yellow card away from a two-match suspension.

Brighton have a rash of injuries, likely in part attributable to additional matches and fatigue from their European campaign, which came to an end in the last round against Roma. Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster, and James Milner are all out with various injuries and knocks.

WHAT: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

WHERE: The AmEx

WHEN: Saturday, April 6th, 9:30 am PT | 12:30 pm ET | 5:30 pm BT

US TV: USA. Streaming on NBCSports.com

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Saka, Jesus, Havertz





⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Jesus on the wing

Saka returns



Let's keep raising the bar, Gunners pic.twitter.com/AtVVkl5M8A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion - Verbruggen, Lamptey, Dunk, Enciso, Gross, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Adingra, Van Hecke, Estupinian