Arsenal vs. Luton Town match thread: already back in action

Arsenal are back in Premier League action today, hosting Luton Town at the Emirates. The Gunners are in the thick of a three-way title race at the top and cannot afford any slip-ups in the final 9 matches of the campaign. It was at this point last season, Matchday 30, when the wheels came off the bus. The Gunners picked up just 12 of the 27 points on offer and fell out of first place, a spot they’d occupied for most of the season.

Luton Town are struggling, to say the least. After a run of form in December and January, Rob Edward’s side has not won in 9 matches in all competitions. They sit 18th in the table, 3 points behind Nottingham Forest with today’s match in hand.

But the Gunners would be foolish to take the Hatters lightly. Luton nearly took points off Arsenal in early November. Mikel Arteta’s side overturned a 3-2 second half deficit, including a 97th minute winner from Declan Rice, to take full points.

For just the second time in the Premier League this season, Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka. The winger has been dealing with a muscle problem and limped off due to fatigue, according to Arteta, against Manchester City. Saka has not made the matchday squad. We’ll have to wait until after the match to learn whether he’s just being rested or if he’s dealing with something. Arteta had said that Saka was “fine” earlier this week. Everybody else is available for Arsenal save Jurrien Timber, who is still working back from his ACL injury.

Mikel Arteta has elected to rotate his side significantly — 5 changes. That’s the most he’s made between two Premier League XI’s since September 2021. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard all start. It’s a massive chance for ESR and Reiss Nelson to step up and show their quality.

Rob Edwards’ Luton side will be without Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Mads Andersen (calf), Chiedozie Ogbene (thigh), Jacob Brown (knee), and Gabriel Osho (knee). Tahith Chong picked up an injury over the weekend and is only fit enough to make the bench. Alfie Doughty, who has been one of their key attackers, left the weekend match with a knock but is fit enough to start. Sambi Lokonga, who has struck up a nice partnership with Ross Barkley at the base of the Luton midfield, is ineligible to face his parent club.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Luton Town

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3rd 11:30 am PT | 2:30 pm ET | 7:30 pm BT

US TV: USA Network and UNIVERSO

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Smith Rowe, Ødegaard, Nelson, Trossard, Havertz

Luton Town - Kaminski, Onyedinma, Kabore, Megi, Hashioka, Doughty, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Townsend, Morris