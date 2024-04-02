Tuesday Cannon Fodder: appreciation

Good Tuesday morning, TSFers. Arsenal go again tomorrow against Luton at the Emirates, so we’ve got a few more hours to talk about the Manchester City match and related concepts. A couple quips from y’all’s comments stood out to me and dovetail with what I wanted to talk about.

From Secondline (New Orleans secondline?): “I’m not a ‘you philistines don’t understand the beauty of a 0-0 draw’ guy most of the time, but that was by no means a poorly played or boring match.”

From 206Cardenal: “It seemed like both Pep and Arteta set up not to concede yesterday. It was a cagey game, and that’s fine — they’re both trying to win the league, not run a circus.”

It was disappointing to see the ex-players talking about the match being dull. You’d think that out of anybody, they would be able to recognize the incredibly high level at which both Arsenal and City defended on both the team and individual level. Both sides were able to nullify the oppositions greatest threat. Bukayo Saka had an anonymous game, as did Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland.

People want to see chances and goals, and when those guys are shut down, that is far less likely to happen. I get that. Chances, goals, and attacking brilliance generally, is exciting. There clearly isn’t a similar appreciation for their analogs on the defensive side of the game. If there was, people would have enjoyed the match more.

After all, what is a perfectly timed challenge to take the ball off an attacker other than the defensive equivalent of beating the defender on the dribble? Sliding over to block a cross or a shot is the line-breaking pass. And so on.

It’s a shame. William Saliba and Gabriel were immense on Sunday. The ball-knowers have acknowledged that. It seems as if maybe, just maybe, others are starting to come around on what Arsenal are doing defensively this season and how good that duo are.

I hope y’all are enjoying watching them this season as much as I am.