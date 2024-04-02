Arsenal vs Luton Town preview: Quick on the turnaround

Mikel Arteta and co return to London after Sunday’s cagey, scoreless affair against reigning title-holders Manchester City produced zero goals and an endless supply of bad takes online about parked busses, footballing cowardice, and terrorist-ball. For all of the spicy takes and pearl clutching the result produced, it also saw Arsenal remain firmly in the title-hunt, which probably irks people more than their steely, unflinching display at the Etihad, but that is neither here nor there.

The truth of the matter is that, after successfully navigating (read: did not lose) a tricky restart to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal look mentally prepared for the tricky road ahead domestically and in the Champions League. The same couldn’t be said this time last season, as the pressure, and mounting injuries, threw their title aspirations unceremoniously into the trash can.

But now, things could be cresting at the right time for the Gunners, who find themselves two points back from 1st with a desperate Luton Town coming to the Emirates. Players are healthy (for now), and the first, and possibly toughest, test is behind them.

Now it’s just the small matter of keeping their wits about them and not letting the mounting pressure get in their way. Easy…right?

Here are three talking points ahead of Wednesday’s match:

Know the Enemy

You can’t help but like the plucky debutantes of Luton Town. They have entertained the masses in their first Premier League season with dogged displays that have seen them come frustratingly close to closing out a few marquee results. Their relentless style of play, buoyed by PL veterans like Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend, has caught teams by surprise, only for them to be let down in the game’s later stages as the talent gap becomes too large to overcome. Last week was a perfect encapsulation, as they came out of the gates swinging and nicked an early goal at Tottenham, only to see the Spurs fight back from a deficit to put the nail in the coffin in the second half.

Their inability to hold onto leads is a large reason they sit 18th and are more than likely destined to be relegated at season’s end. Case in point: Arsenal’s escape artist act at Kenilworth Road in December. However, the financial impropriety of Nottingham Forrest has seen them docked 4 points, which gives the Hatters a possible chance - however slim - of staying up, as they both sit on 22 points. Entering the back stretch, Luton will be hungry for as many points as they can get, and as the old saying goes, hungry dogs run faster.

Full Steam Ahead

Regardless of the spin cycle given Arsenal’s result at City, it was an unequivocally solid performance. Having to travel to the Etihad is always a tall task, and to do so while shaking off the rust of yet another prolonged international break? That’s practically a death sentence. But the Gunners stuck to a conservative and metered game plan that saw them cede loads of possession to the hosts, but almost no meaningful looks at goal. It was as tactically brilliant as it was visually dull, and Arsenal left with a crucial point and a huge boost to their confidence.

It’s hard to imagine that Arsenal have any questions about their place in the title race. They belong, and they aren’t going down without a fight. The toughest part at this stage is going to be wiping the slate clean after each match and keeping their focus on the match directly ahead of them. Statistically, Arsenal are bound to drop some more points with the toughest fixture list of the three title contenders. Being in second, though, may take some of the pressure off, which could make a world of difference with how they cope with the pressure of expectation.

Line Em Up

With no breaks left, something will have to give as far as the rotation goes. Sooner or later, a key player will need a rest or pick up a knock. Bukayo Saka certainly looked like a guy who needed another few days during the City match. But if there is one thing that can be counted on with Arteta, it’s that he’s not going to deviate from what works if he can help it.

The run-in has only begun, and because of that, it would be no surprise to see Arteta lean on his stalwarts to keep the chemistry building. Against City, he opted to start Gabriel Jesus in place of Gabriel Martinelli, and while the former City man had his moments, you could tell that the chemistry on the left was not as sharp without Martinelli. A Martinelli-Havertz-Saka line is what carried the Gunners to boatloads of goals in January and February, after all.

The midfield is where things get most interesting. Jorginho has largely cemented his status as the starter at the base of the midfield, but with the return of Thomas Partey, there is a high chance that the two will need to rotate frequently to keep the other fresh. While Partey’s cameo at City wasn’t his best, there were glimpses of his former self, especially when he split the midfielders with a pass to Ødegaard that allowed the captain to spring Leandro Trossard for the Gunners’ best chance of the match. It’s a coin flip for me for the base of the midfield, and neither are bad options in the slightest.

The defense is as “set and forget” as it has been in quite some time. Jakub Kiwior especially has grown up overnight and has stepped into his role as the left back with gusto. A start for the Polish international seems justified, but I also would not be surprised if Takehiro Tomiyasu gets the start after he came on and shut down Doku at City. He will get plenty of match time as a rotational player, but a start could do him some good.

Most of all, though, is the hope that Arsenal can do enough, early enough, to rotate players before the match gets too leggy.

The term “business-like” gets tossed around a lot with matches like this, but so do terms like “trap game” and “banana skin.” Whatever you want to call it, Arsenal have zero reason to rest on their laurels and look past it. The Hatters have proven plenty of times this season that they will pop you if you’re not careful, as the Gunners have already learned first hand. Both clubs have too much to play for to take this tie lightly. Desperation is a powerful motivator, but if the Gunners can continue showing their mettle on Wednesday, they will find themselves remaining right in the thick of the title hunt.

WHAT: Arsenal vs Luton Town

WHEN: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2:30pm EST/11:30am PST/7:30pm GMT

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on The USA Network. Streaming on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.