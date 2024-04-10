Gabriel Jesus’ ongoing knee injury

Gabriel Jesus recently spoke about his knee injury, saying he “cannot remember” the last time he played pain free and suggesting that he may need another surgery to correct the problem this summer. His ongoing fitness struggle, whether he decides to go under the knife or not, puts his availability for Brazil in this summer’s Copa America in jeopardy. Jesus said that he always wants to play for his national team, if able. He has also expressed that he wants to be fully fit and ready for the next Premier League season.

The Brazilian first suffered a knee injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The required surgery kept him out until early March of 2023. He suffered a flare-up late in the preseason that required a “little procedure” to clean up and repair, likely an arthroscopy — a knee scope. That procedure kept him out for a few weeks to start the campaign. Apparently he has been dealing with pain and discomfort since then that has been carefully managed throughout most of the season.

It’s incredibly disappointing that Gabriel Jesus hasn’t been able to stay healthy for an extended period for Arsenal, especially because the root cause was picked up while not playing for his club. The Gunners were a dynamic attacking force in the fall of 2022, in large part because of a healthy Gabriel Jesus. His dynamic combination play and winding runs raised Arsenal’s attacking level across the board. He created space for his teammates and chipped in with goals of his own.

Imagine adding a healthy Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal’s vastly improved attack in 2024 and combining it with the Gunners’ historically stingy defense.

But that’s not the world we live in, sadly. Instead, Arsenal have to manage Gabriel Jesus’ minutes for the rest of the season. Mikel Arteta has to pick and choose his spots. On the surface, it would seem as if Jesus’ success as a substitute against Bayern Munich should earn him the starting nod in the second leg. His dribbling and vision created the critical second goal. It’s unclear, however, whether the Brazilian can play 60 minutes. He may only have 30 minutes in his legs.

Arsenal also have decisions to make in the summer at striker that may be complicated by Gabriel Jesus’ uncertain status. Regardless of whether he opts to have surgery this summer, I don’t think the club can necessarily count on him to be fit and ready to start the season nor to stay fit for the bulk of a campaign. It seems a mistake to head into another season thinking Gabriel Jesus is going to be the primary striker.

What about Kai Havertz? The German is in the midst of an excellent run of form leading the line and has been an integral part of the attacking resurgence in 2024. I think Mikel Arteta bought him thinking he’d be the left #8 and would be able to deputize leading the line as needed rather than buying him to be the primary center forward.

The club could opt to go into next season with the same arrangement, Jesus as the primary, Havertz as the secondary, and some combination of other guys (Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah?) in spot appearances. But I think that leaves them a little short.

Maybe Gabriel Jesus’ injury and the possibility of summer surgery, while unfortunate for him and Arsenal, doesn’t actually complicate the transfer plans. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for a primary striker and whether Gabriel Jesus is fit and can stay healthy next season might not influence that blueprint.