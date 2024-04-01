Monday Cannon Fodder: fools

Good Monday morning, TSFers. Happy April Fools’ Day! I think we did the April Fools’ discourse last year, but to sum up my thoughts, it’s kinda dumb mostly because people don’t have any idea what constitutes a good prank / joke. They usually end up trying to hard, forcing something, or being downright unkind. And remember, don’t believe anything you read online today.

But I want to talk about some other fools today — a vast segment of the public-facing football community, both traditional media and online. The breadth and depth of the stupidity of the commentary is breathtaking. The main underpinning seems to be that Arsenal sat too deep (they didn’t), parked the bus (they didn’t), and didn’t try to score (they didn’t), their historic 0-0 draw against Manchester City is somehow devalued.

I guess being the first team to hold Manchester City scoreless at the Etihad for the first time in 57 matches isn’t good enough. Nor is limiting them to one shot on target, something that has only happened 11 times over Pep Guardiola’s 459 matches in charge. Arsenal have done it twice this season, by the way, and have three of those eleven.

You see, Liverpool (and other clubs) play against Manchester City the right way. By making more mistakes, being more open, and...not winning at the Etihad. When you actually look at the facts and the stats, all these fools’ nonsense crumbles like a house of cards. Jurgen Klopp has never beaten Manchester City at the Etihad. Over the last two or three trips, his side have averaged less than 0.9 xG per match.

By the way, pay no attention to the fact that Arsenal have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season, while also conceding the fewest. That doesn’t fit the narrative.

At the risk of sounding too tinfoil-hat-y, it feels like so many football commentators are against us. Arsenal are treated differently than the other big clubs. We’re criticized in ways and for things that they let slide for the others. The Gunners can’t win with these folks. No matter what Mikel Arteta does and how the team wins, there is always something wrong with it.

There are whole bunch of April Fools who are embarrassing themselves chatting nonsense about Arsenal who’d be much better off piping down. Better to keep your mouth shut and have everyone wonder if you’re a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

What are some of the worst takes you’ve seen since Manchester City-Arsenal yesterday?