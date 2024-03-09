Arsenal 2 - Brentford 1: phew

In the end, Arsenal found a way to win against a stubborn Brentford side, although it was more tense than it needed to be. Dropping points at the Emirates to a Brentford team that had lost 12 of 16 in the Premier League and had one win from their last five would have been a near fatal blow to Arsenal’s title challenge, especially on the weekend where Liverpool face Manchester City, ensuring one or both will drop points. It would have been a deflating loss given the Bees’ only goal came from a terrible Aaron Ramsdale mistake.

The Ramsdale error that led to the goal against was an understandable one given his long layoff. He hesitated with the ball at his feet because the passing option he expected was not there, he didn’t see the easy square ball to his centerback, and he took too long to play it long, allowing Yoanne Wissa time to close him down and block the attempted clearance into the goal. It was also a case-in-point example of why Ramsdale lost his place to David Raya, who was ineligible to play against his parent club. Raya is better with the ball at his feet and much less likely to get caught out like that.

But Kai Havertz bailed out Ramsdale with a second half goal, rendering the keeper’s error a footnote. And credit to Ramsdale, too. He bounced back in the second half and made two magnificent saves — one on what would have been an Ivan Toney wondergoal from 45 yards out after a quick turnover and one on a Nathan Collins free header in the box.

For those of you keeping track at home, that’s four points that Kai Havertz has won Arsenal against Brentford. He scored an 89th minute, headed winner in November. He scored an 96th minute, headed winner today. Counting from that November goal, Havertz has seven Premier League goals, which is tied with Bukayo Saka for open play goals in that span. He seems to have settled in and hit his stride after the end product wasn’t there to start his tenure at the club. Havertz also put one wide when he was in on goal in the first half, although I think the angle was extremely tight. He did extremely well with his first touch to bring the ball down to even give himself a chance to have the shot.

Ben White assisted both Arsenal goals. It was his cross that Declan Rice nodded home in the first half and his cross from which Kai Havertz scored the winner. White has been so good since the break and the Dubai trip. I’ve said it before — he was definitely carrying something, and probably fatigued, which was keeping him from his best.

I’d like to give Brentford credit for their organized, resolute performance, but my admiration is significantly dampened by their anti-football antics. They wasted time and faked injuries at every possible opportunity, trying to break up and shorten the match. It probably bothers me more than it does most, but it really shouldn’t have a place in the game. For what it’s worth, I’ve always felt that if you waste time and then lose the result you’re trying to protect with timewasting, you shouldn’t get the time added back. If you want to play games, you don’t get two bites at the apple.

Thomas Frank didn’t help his case by complaining about Kai Havertz being on the pitch to score the winner, either. Earlier in the second half, Kai Havertz went down rather easily in a coming together with Nathan Collins. The Brentford manager and others felt Havertz dove. There was definitely contact between the two — a hip bump. It wasn’t a penalty. Havertz was looking for it. And he’s probably lucky that there ended up being contact because he might have been in trouble if the had been no contact at all.

That said, the referee saw the coming together. The linesman was in an excellent position to see it, too. If either of them thought Havertz had dove, they could have given him a second caution (the linesman could have advised a card). They made a judgment call and it came out in Arsenal’s favor.

VAR had a look at the incident for a possible penalty as well. Here’s a fun (stupid) quirk of the VAR rules: if the penalty had been awarded by the referee on the pitch and then on review they felt Havertz dove, they can take the penalty away and give the card for simulation. But because the penalty wasn’t called, even though VAR can look at the incident for a possible penalty, it cannot give a yellow card for simulation.

But we’re not done with the silliness. If the VAR thinks it should have been a penalty and sends the referee to the monitor, the referee can disagree and decide that Havertz dove and give the second yellow. But he can’t be sent to the monitor specifically to check for a dive. It’s a tangled mess of rules, a hodgepodge that makes very little sense when viewed holistically. In this instance, the house of cards setup may have benefited Arsenal by protecting Kai Havertz to some extent.

If we’re being realistic, if the VAR truly thought it was a dive and should have resulted in a second caution, he sends him to the monitor to “look” for a penalty, see the dive, and produce the caution. And if they don’t do that, I think they probably would have found a way to give Kai Havertz that second card in short order as a make-up call. That is if they truly felt it was a dive that merited a caution.

Whether or not it was a dive and should have been a second caution is immaterial, in a way. The yellow Havertz was shown in the first half was extremely soft. However you slice it, Kai Havertz was right to still be on the pitch to score the winner.

Thomas Frank probably shouldn’t want to get into the weeds about refereeing and VAR decisions, anyway. Arsenal had three penalty shouts not given, all in similar circumstances. They were all of the “you’ve seen them given” variety. Instead, Brentford were given significant leeway to clutch and grab Arsenal players on set pieces and balls served into the area, which was particularly annoying given Gabriel was shown an early yellow card for a fleeting pullback on Yoanne Wissa. Nathan Collins wasn’t shown a yellow card for waving an imaginary yellow card after the Havertz incident, either. Boy has that “point of emphasis” gone out the window.

And lets not forget it was Thomas Frank’s Brentford side that earned a point last season at the Emirates for an admitted VAR error when the VAR forgot to draw the offside lines. So yeah, pipe down Thomas. Maybe if you’d tried to play actual football instead of milking every second you possibly could off the clock it would have come out a different way today.

Perhaps Brentford’s use of the dark arts will prove helpful to Arsenal. It’s what Porto did in Portugal a few weeks ago and what they will try to do against the Gunners on Tuesday. A rehearsal for that critical Champions League match certainly can’t hurt. It probably does Arsenal good to be in a close, hard-fought contest after the string of big wins, too. It will help keep them humble, focused, and sharp.

Let’s not get too far away from today’s Arsenal performance. It was gutsy. These nervy, emotional matches where you’ve got to find a way to win are a huge part of a successful season, whether it ends with a trophy or not. It showed that this bunch have a character and determination that many thought previous Arsenal sides lacked.

Arsenal have 9 players with 6 or more goal involvements this season, the most among any club in the Big 5 Leagues in Europe. Declan Rice, in less than a season at Arsenal, already has a career-best in goal contributions. The Gunners will likely have three, four, or maybe even five players reach double-digit goals in the Premier League and will almost certainly have at least six score 10+ in all competitions. They’ve scored the most set piece goals of any team in the PL. Gabriel Magalhaes is tied for the most goals among defenders (and almost added another today).

The Gunners get contributions from everywhere in the formation and up and down the lineup. This is a complete team, in every sense of the word. They’re probably playing the best of any team in the Premier League right now. Not a bad time to have your two biggest matches of the season up next — Porto at the Emirates on Tuesday to overturn a first leg deficit and Manchester City away on March 31st.

Arsenal are top of the league, for now. If Liverpool and Manchester City draw tomorrow, the Gunners stay top. Statistically, if one side has to win, it’s better for Arsenal if City win because of that head to head match and because Arsenal would only be one point behind them instead of two behind Liverpool should they win. My heart tells me that if one side has to win tomorrow, it would be better if Liverpool win. I don’t believe in this Liverpool side, especially with all the injuries they have. Yes, they’ve got some magic with Jurgen Klopp’s last ride. But if you told me one of City or Liverpool went on a tear to end the season, my money would be on City.

Arsenal have their own magic this year, too. And Arsenal are good enough to go on a tear to close out the season. Why not us?