Arsenal vs. Brentford match thread: sting the bees

Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates today with an opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool and Manchester City don’t play each other until tomorrow, and if they draw, the Gunners, should they win today, would remain top. Regardless of the result in that match, it’s imperative Arsenal continue their winning ways. They can’t afford a wobble home to a Brentford side that has won one match in five.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

David Raya is ineligible to face his parent club, so Aaron Ramsdale will don the gloves today. I’ll be keeping an eye out for how that affects the Arsenal defense and build up. We can’t hear and don’t know how much communication goes on between keeper and defense, and the change to a different voice back there could throw things off a bit. And we know that Ramsdale, while a capable passer, isn’t as good as Raya with the ball at his feet.

KEY MATCHUP

My eyes will be on Ivan Toney’s matchup with the Arsenal centerbacks. Toney has the physical attributes to give William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes a tough time — he’s big, strong, and has enough pace to stretch the defense. He’s a handful to defend and has put in strong performances against Arsenal in the past. He should be extra motivated to show off against the Gunners with Arsenal widely reported to be eyeing a summer move for him. It seems a foregone conclusion that he won’t be at Brentford next season, although the links with a move to North London have cooled somewhat over the past month or so.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will reportedly be without Gabriel Martinelli, who suffered a cut on his foot against Sheffield United that hasn’t sufficiently healed in time. Jurrien Timber is still working towards his return from a torn ACL. Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to miss out as well. Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen with the squad at the team hotel, leading to speculation he’ll be in the matchday squad.

Brentford will be without Bryan Mbeumo, who needed surgery to repair an ankle injury suffered in December. The 24-year old attacker is getting closer to his return, which the Bees desperately need. Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Ben Mee are all out with injury. Mee will miss the rest of the season with his ankle problem.

Sergio Reguilon was a late addition to the injury list with a hamstring problem.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Ramsdale between the sticks

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

Brentford - Flekken, Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Wissa, Toney

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Brentford

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, March 9th 9:30 am PT | 12:30 pm ET | 6:30 pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: NBC and UNIVERSO. Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.