Arsenal vs Brentford Preview: Streaking

After thoroughly eviscerating an outgunned Sheffield United last weekend, Arsenal head back to the Emirates to host a Brentford side that is narrowly keeping their heads above water.

These Gunners are something else. If last season’s side played dreamy, exciting football, this side surely must feel like a walking nightmare for the sides they have faced in 2024. Arsenal are downright deadly at the moment. Their 31 goals scored over the last seven matches is a Premier League record that is only magnified by the fact that their stingy defense has only allowed 3 in that period.

Aside from a slip-up in the Champions League, they have been played it note perfect in the new year. They have won seven matches on the trot in the league with a chance to extend it to eight before immensely important matches against Porto in the CL and away to the reigning PL title-holders Manchester City.

First, though, is the small matter of hosting Brentford, a side that has stung the Gunners in recent matches between the two London clubs.

Here are five talking points ahead of Saturday:

Know the Enemy

Brentford stormed into the Premier League in 2021 under manager Thomas Frank and have not only managed to stay up, but have done so convincingly, finishing 9th last season and looking like one of the league’s more promising sides. This season, though, they will be thanking their lucky stars that the three promoted sides look primed to go back down at season’s end.

Things have not clicked for the Bees, who sit 15th with 26 points from 27 matches played. They have won two matches from their last 15 and have taken 4 points from their last 5 matches. It’s a shocking downturn for an otherwise well-managed side replete with talent.

The Ivan Toney suspension was the obvious major storyline for the club until his ban ended in January, but that overshadowed the much more impacting injury crisis, especially in the defense. Brentford’s back four has been decimated with injuries to starters. Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, and Rico Henry are all out of commission, which presents a significant problem as they travel to face the league’s most potent attack.

Decisions, Decisions

Arsenal eked out a 1-0 win at Brentford in November, but that’s not the match that sticks out in the mind when it comes to the Bees. Yeah, we’re talking about that one. For those with selective memories, it was this fixture last season where Brentford were awarded an offsides equalizer after VAR forgot to draw lines, with the match eventually ending 1-1. It was an egregious enough error that the PGMOL issued a formal apology to Arsenal and the ref in charge of VAR for the match, Lee Mason, resigned afterward.

Fast forward to today, and it’s deja vu all over again…sort of. Referee Paul Tierney has been assigned to VAR after committing an officiating error last week that preceded Liverpool’s late winner at Nottingham Forest. Usually, referee appointments are largely immaterial, but this one does not feel quite as arbitrary, especially as Arsenal are locked into a three-way title race.

If anything can be said about the PGMOL, at least they are consistent in their befuddling behavior.

Wider Issues

The domination at Sheffield United was not without its minor worries. Starting wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were both taken off for precautionary reasons. Saka reportedly felt a little under the weather, while Martinelli took a knock that saw him helped off the pitch.

Arteta reported that both are likely in contention for Saturday, but he is as reliable about player health as I am about quantum physics. One sitting out is manageable, but two would be worrying. Both are young and physically robust, but at this stage in the season, the wear and tear makes even minor knocks a cause for concern.

Arteta has a massive upcoming match to consider as well, as the Gunners host Porto for a crucial Champions League knockout tie on Tuesday. Both Saka and Martinelli are indispensable to the attack. Can he afford to rest both given the stakes of both matches?

Between The Sticks

With David Raya on loan from Brentford, Aaron Ramsdale will get a rare start on Saturday in what could potentially be his final match at the Emirates for Arsenal. His sparse playing time this season has been unfortunate to see. He played spectacularly last season, but has been the victim of a business decision by Arteta, whose decision to sign Raya has been vindicated by the loanee’s incredible form.

Rammers is, by all accounts, a consummate team player and seems to have taken his demotion with grace and dignity. He has not seen much playing time, but this is likely his last “shop window” performance before a move this summer. He has been a fan favorite since he joined the club, and it would be a tremendous send-off to see him stand on his head one last time with the crowd behind him.

Setting the Marker

Arsenal have been the in-form team of the league in 2024. Their incendiary performances have seen them create a massive Goal Difference gap as well as helping them keep apace with Manchester City and Liverpool in the PL title race. After early-season performances had people questioning whether or not their ascendancy last season was a one-off, they have demonstrably proven that their success is no fluke.

The league’s marquee show-down happens on Sunday when Liverpool and City face off at Anfield with immense title implications on the line. The Gunners get the chance to set the tone on Saturday with a strong performance and put the pressure on the other two. However, that is only if they live up to their billing and secure a win. Recent form has them trending heavily toward a positive result, but the grim specter of last season’s draw with the Bees hangs heavily ahead of the match. Can they block out the noise and take care of business?

The fans, media, and pundits surely have their eyes fixed on Arsenal’s next two huge matches, but there is little doubt that Arteta and the rest of the squad have theirs firmly fixed on Brentford. Their focus over the past two months has been magnificent, as they have been putting away teams that have given them trouble in recent history with ruthless aplomb. They have another chance on Saturday, in front of their supporters, with a potential chance to take the top spot on the table.

With any luck, and a whole lot of focus, 7 in a row becomes 8 on Saturday.

