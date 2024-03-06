Wednesday Cannon Fodder: can I interest you in a quiz?

Good Wednesday morning TSFers and happy Hump Day. It’s another grey, rainy, and foggy day here in D.C. Does anybody have better weather they can send my way? Or perhaps some good weather to which I can pay a visit?

Today’s quiz is Premier League Goal Scorers. I’m not sure if we’ve done this one before. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had nor would I be surprised if we hadn’t. You get the number of goals scored and player nationality. You guess the player.

Just start naming guys. You’ve got 20 minutes, so you may want to pause and come back to the quiz to break up the day.

In Champions League, Real Madrid host RB Leipzig with a 1-0 aggregate lead to defend at the Bernabeu. Manchester City welcome Copenhagen to the Etihad. It would take something massive for City not to go through — they’ve got a 3-1 aggregate lead.

I’m mulling a semi-regular serious — something that takes the “discourse” topic du jour and tries to talk about it in an intelligent, meaningful way instead of appealing to the lowest common denominator. Often when the talking heads or hoi polloi are on about something, there is a kernel of truth at the center.