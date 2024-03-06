Paul Tierney to be Arsenal VAR after mistake

Paul Tierney has been named the VAR for Arsenal’s match at the Emirates against Brentford this weekend. Normally, I don’t pay much mind to who the referee and VAR are for any given match. They’re all about the same level of mediocre to poor at this point. But Tierney being named this week is notable because he was at the center of a controversy in the Nottingham Forest - Liverpool match over the weekend.

Deep into second half added time, Ibrahima Konaté went down in the Liverpool penalty area, holding his head after a coming together on a corner. It looked as if he may have caught a high boot from a Forest player, but other angles of the replay seem to show he collided with keeper Caoimhín Kelleher. What actually happened isn’t really material to Tierney’s error, however. And I’d add, more as an aside, that defenders grabbing their head to stop attacking set pieces has become a tactic at this point and needs re-examining from a rules / officiating perspective.

The ball came through the box and was eventually brought under control by a Forest player outside the box on the opposite side of the field. After multiple touches from the Forest player, Paul Tierney realized that Konaté had a potential head injury and stopped the play.

Tierney restarted play with a dropped ball to Liverpool keeper Kelleher. The Reds took the ball down the field and a couple minutes later (and a failed clearance or two from Forest), Darwin Nunez scored the winner.

But the ball should have stayed with Forest. Law 8 states that a dropped ball is dropped for the defending team goalkeeper if, when the play was stopped, the ball was in the penalty area or the last touch of the ball was in the penalty area. In all other cases, the ball is dropped for a player of the team that last touched the ball.

The proper restart was a dropped ball to Forest. It gave Liverpool possession of the ball when they shouldn’t have had it, and they eventually scored from that possession. With how close the top and bottom of the Premier League are, that mistake could be the difference in winning the league and in which clubs get relegated.

Liverpool assert that Tierney made the same mistake earlier in the match, which he may or may not have done. It’s not clear (and I don’t care to check) where the ball was and who had last touched it at that point. Nor does it really matter. Liverpool’s implied point is that since the mistake was made earlier in the match and then replicated, it’s not that big of a deal.

You know what they say, the best thing to do when you make a mistake is to make it again. And in doing so, you make both instances less severe somehow.

Unfortunately, the PGMOL do not view Tierney’s clear error the same way that most of the football media does, at least not publicly. The PGMOL was quick to point out that Tierney being put on VAR for Arsenal - Brentford and not getting an assignment as a center referee this weekend was not a demotion or a punishment for the mistake.

I guess not knowing (or at least properly applying) the Laws is okay now. This is what we’re talking about when we complain about the standard of refereeing being so poor. And once again, there are neither consequences nor accountability for it.