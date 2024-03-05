Tuesday Cannon Fodder: noise

Good Tuesday morning TSFers, although it isn’t all that great here in D.C. we’ve got in the forecast until the early afternoon (and three of the next four days). April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, not March showers. I would like a refund.

Today, I wanted to talk a little bit about the noise and distractions surrounding Arsenal’s season. There is so much of it. Honestly, I don’t even want to get into what the idiots in the media and online are saying. None of it matters.

What matters is our club and what they’re doing. I’m sure the guys in the locker room are blocking everything else out. We should do the same. Right now, the team is in the midst of an incredible, record-breaking run of form. They’re scoring at will and in bunches. It’s awesome. We should be relishing every minute of it.

Yes, the fact that the Gunners are currently third in a three team title race is hanging over everything and could reasonably be dampening your mood a little bit. But try your best to put the negative aspects of that aside for now. Instead, enjoy the thrill of the twists and turns of the title race. This weekend was a bummer in that Liverpool looked as if they were going to drop points and snatched them away (with some refereeing help) at the death. Manchester City took full points from a losing position. But the anticipation of them possibly stumbling was fun while it lasted.

And enjoy Arsenal. The lads are playing incredible football. It’s fun to watch. Think back to the dregs of the Unai Emery era and remember having a quality team to support isn’t always a given. There should be plenty more to come with this bunch but not all the football will be quite this good. Savor the ride.

There are two Champions League matches today. Bayern host Lazio, the Germans are looking to overturn a 1-0 first leg loss. Real Sociedad host PSG, the Spanish side lost the first leg 2-0 in Paris.