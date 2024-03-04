Arsenal 6 - Sheffield United 0: wow, just wow

Arsenal demolished Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane. A result that given the recent form of both sides shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, even with the substantial scoreline. Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring in the 5th minute and Arsenal never looked back. The 5-0 lead at halftime set a club record and tied the Premier League record. The Gunners eased off the gas in the second half, only adding one goal to their haul, and using the full complement of five substitutions.

Bukayo Saka forced an own goal in the 13th, torching former Arsenal man Auston Trusty, and firing it across the face of goal to carom in off Jayden Bogle. Gabriel Martinelli scored to end a lightning-quick attack that started with David Raya in a bit of hot water, slipping as he played the ball up the pitch. Kai Havertz fired a brilliant finish into the bottom corner after relentless pressing from Martinelli forced a turnover. Declan Rice turned home a Saka cutback for the fifth and final goal of the first half.

Ben White scored the only goal of the second half, but does it even count if it took Arsenal more than 10 minutes into the half to get it and didn’t score any more afterwards? Jorginho played a fantastic ball over the top to Havertz, who deftly brought it under control and found White, who blasted it into the far corner with his “weaker” left foot.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus saw their first action in a while, longer for the former than the latter. Both looked rusty, but there’s no better time to knock off the rust than with nothing at stake, six goals ahead. Mikel Arteta will need the pair sharp during the run-in.

Arsenal are just the second side in English top flight history to score 5+ goals in three consecutive away games and the only side to ever manage it in the Premier League. Burnley did it in 1961. The Gunners are the first to win three consecutive away games by 5+ goals in the history of English league football.

The 6-0 win ties the club record for best away win with the 6-0 at West Ham in February and a 7-1 win over Aston Villa in 1935 in which Ted Drake scored all seven goals himself.

The Gunners saw their streak of 2+ goals in consecutive halves of football end at 8. They scored two in the 1st half, but only one in the 2nd. Sheffield United became the first side in England to ever concede 5+ goals in four consecutive home matches in all competitions. Arsenal now have the most goals scored and the fewest conceded of any club in the Premier League.

The only true blemish on the evening was Gabriel Martinelli being forced off with a knock. He had to be helped off the pitch, hopping and not putting any weight on his right foot. It looked as if he got stepped on or caught just outside the box. Hopefully it’s just a sore one from the contact and nothing serious.

UPDATE: Mikel Arteta said that Gabriel Martinelli just has a slight cut. Bukayo Saka came off at halftime because he was feeling sick. Dizzy from seeing too much open space, I guess.

At some point, this run of Arsenal obliterating opponents is going to end. But while it’s going on, let’s enjoy it. This is tremendous fun. The Gunners are still unbeaten in the Premier League to start the calendar year, 31 goals scored, just 3 conceded.