Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: firing on all cylinders

Arsenal travel north to take on Sheffield United to wrap up Matchday 27 in the Premier League. The Blades have a 99% chance to be relegated per Opta. Last time out, teammates Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an on-field scuffle that VAR reviewed to ensure neither deserved sending off for what they did...to their teammate.

I’m going to suggest that makes the Blades a bit more dangerous this week. That was an embarrassing, lowlight moment for the club this season, and they’ll want to show their home support something positive. With Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, Arsenal cannot afford to be tripped up by one of the worst teams in the competition.

When the two sides met earlier this season at the Emirates, the Gunners put five past the visitors and held them to two shots, neither of which were on target. Eddie Nketiah scored a natural hat trick, netting in the first half and then eight minutes apart early in the second. Fabio Vieira converted a penalty. Takehiro Tomiyasu scored deep in added time.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Coming into the weekend, Arsenal had scored the second-most goals of any team in the Premier League. That’s largely due to their scoring form during this unbeaten league run to start 2024. The Gunners scored three on Liverpool, four on Newcastle, five on Crystal Palace and Burnley, and six on West Ham. Sheffield United have conceded the most goals in the PL (66) and have given up five or more goals five times this season, including twice in February and to Arsenal back in October. The Blades also shipped five to Brighton & Hove Albion in February in the FA Cup — the third consecutive home match in which Sheffield United have conceded five. Should Arsenal do the same today, the Blades would become the first team in English history to concede five in four consecutive home matches.

I’ll be watching the high-flying Arsenal attack against the porous Sheffield United defense.

KEY MATCHUP

At the risk of being overconfident and jinxing the Gunners, my matchup to watch is the Sheffield United attack against the Arsenal defense. Will the Blades manage a shot?

The Gunners have come close to pitching a shot shutout a few times, but haven’t managed it. When the two clubs met in October at the Emirates, Sheffield United mustered a paltry two shots, neither of which were on target.

Arsenal’s defense is smothering, particularly during this run to start 2024. The Gunners have allowed 1.88 xG across six Premier League matches. Manchester City, the second-best over that span, have conceded 6.83 xG.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Partey is expected to return to the matchday squad for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus, who was an unused substitute against Newcastle on his return to the squad, may get some playing time as he and the club manage him through knee discomfort. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both questionable for the match, and I suspect that they won’t be risked. As far as I know, neither have participated in consecutive days of full training, which is usually an indicator of a player’s status. Jurrien Timber is getting closer to a return but isn’t ready yet.

Cameron Archer and Anis Slimane are both out for Sheffield United until after the international break. Mason Holgate is serving a red card suspension.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Lineups will be posted when available.

WHAT: Arsenal at Sheffield United

WHERE: Bramall Lane

WHEN: Monday, March 4th, 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm GMT

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on the USA Network. Streaming on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.