Monday Cannon Fodder: over the weekend

Good morning, TSFers. It’s Monday and an Arsenal matchday. The other two teams at the top held serve, so the pressure is on the Gunners to take care of business at Sheffield United. There are no easy away days in the Premier League, at least not coming into the match. But I’m confident that Mikel Arteta will have ‘em ready to go and that this side, with their current form, won’t have a letdown.

To the weekend action.

Newcastle 3 - Wolves 0

Really don’t know what to make of this one. Newcastle have been mediocre and Wolves have been sneaky strong this season. I think the answer is St. James’ Park can be a really difficult place to play, especially when you go 1-0 behind (Isak) in the 14th minute and 2-0 down (Gordon) in the 33rd.

Tottenham 3 - Crystal Palace 1

Late goals from Werner, Romero, and Son erased an Eberechi Eze opener for Palace to claim the points for Spurs. Somehow Tottenham keep managing to do it, but needing to overturn deficits to get wins is not a consistent way to rack up points.

Nottingham Forest 0 - Liverpool 1

An extremely late, somewhat controversial goal from Darwin Nunez earned Liverpool full points. The goal came a minute or two after the ball was incorrectly given back to Liverpool and, more or less, on the continuation of the resultant attack. Referee Paul Tierney blew for an apparent head injury to Konate (which was, shall we say, embellished) and restarted play by dropping the ball to Liverpool. But the correct restart was a dropped ball to Forest because when the whistle blew, the ball was outside of the box and had been last touched by a Forest player. All that said, Forest could have avoided conceding by successfully clearing the ball instead of trying to work it out of the back near the end of the match. But the ball likely wouldn’t have been down that end of the pitch but for the refereeing error.

Brentford 2 - Chelsea 2

An 83rd minute Axel Disasi goal split the points. Chelsea took a 1-0 lead, Brentford went up 2-1 in the second half, and in the end, nobody was particularly happy. The Bees can’t afford to be dropping points from winning positions. They’re on the fringes of the relegation scrap. Chelsea were booed off the pitch by their traveling support.

Everton 1 - West Ham 3

Speaking of dropping points from winning positions, Everton let a 1-0 lead slip away at home. Kurt Zouma equalized less than 10 minutes after Beto gave the Toffees the lead in the second half. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored in added time to win it for the Hammers.

Fulham 3 - Brighton 0

Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, and Adama Traore all scored for Fulham, despite the Cottagers having just 29% possession. Muniz is on a heater, 5 goals in 5 PL matches. I think Roberto De Zerbi will be heading elsewhere at the end of the season.

Luton Town 2 - Aston Villa 3

Luton came back from 2-0 down to even the score before Lucas Digne scored in the 89th minute to claim the points for Unai Emery’s side. Ollie Watkins scored a brace, continuing his fantastic season.

Burnley 0 - Bournemouth 2

Vincent Kompany’s side had 75% of the possession and 0% of the goals. That has been Burnley’s problem for much of the season — when they aren’t getting the doors blown off them, they’ve played decent football with little end product.

Manchester City 3 - Manchester United 1

Marcus Rashford scored an absolute screamer to put United up in the first half and then turned in an absolute stinker of a performance, as did United, from that point on. Rashford could have been in two or three additional times but couldn’t manage it, including throwing himself to the ground theatrically after a slight grab from Kyle Walker. That turnover led directly to a City goal at the other end. For what it’s worth, the correct call would have been a foul on Walker and a yellow card to Rashford for the dive, but you never see it called that way. Phil Foden scored two, including off a highlight reel shot. So the Foden-Saka, world class discourse will continue. Great.