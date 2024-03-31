Arsenal 0 - Manchester City 0: can’t complain

Arsenal and Manchester City battled to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad. Even though the weekend’s results see Liverpool in the top spot, the Gunners can lay claim to the title of “best team in the Premier League” so far this season. Arsenal did not lose to either of their title rivals — they drew both Liverpool and Manchester City away and beat both at the Emirates. Of course, that’ll be little comfort if they don’t win the league, but all it takes is one Liverpool slip for Arsenal to reclaim the top spot.

Manchester City had scored in their last 57 matches at the Etihad. Arsenal held them to one shot on target, from a corner. Words can hardly describe how good Mikel Arteta’s side were defensively on the afternoon and how good they’ve been this season.

In 180 Premier League minutes this season, Arsenal's defense have held Manchester City to just 1.43 expected goals. 45% of that has gone to Nathan Ake. Erling Haaland has had four shots worth a combined 0.28 xG. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 31, 2024

William Saliba and Gabriel were incredible. They won the physical battle with Erling Haaland and their timing to slide over to block shots and crosses was perfect all match. Ben White was solid, as usual. Jakub Kiwior recovered well from a shaky start to the match where he looked at bit nervous and overmatched, settling in and not making mistakes. His replacement, Takehiro Tomiyasu was great.

Arsenal had a handful of chances to snatch full points but their touch let them down. At least twice, Gabriel Jesus took too many touches in and around the box, which allowed City to close him down. When he did get shots off, they were tame efforts. Credit to him, however, for the defensive effort. He tracked back and took his assignment seriously, playing from an unfamiliar position.

Like Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard’s usually reliable touch let him down. Towards the end of the second half, Martin Ødegaard freed Trossard down the left. His first touch got stuck in his feet, which gave City time to close him down and cut off the pass to Gabriel Martinelli. Had Trossard’s touch been better, he could have played it into space in the middle to put the Brazilian in. It would have been the best chance of the match for either side.

Bukayo Saka looked limited. Whatever forced him home from England duty clearly slowed him down. By the time he was subbed off, he wasn’t moving well at all, but he took a seat on the bench rather than heading down the tunnel for treatment.

I’m hoping that Thomas Partey is simply rusty and lacking match fitness / sharpness. He was poor in his cameo and looked physically limited. The alternative, that this is his level now because of the injuries, is not an appealing one.

Arsenal are very much in this title race. Liverpool end the day top of the table, but all it takes is one match to flip the script. Arsenal have yet to trail in the Premier League in 2024. It’s going to be an intense final 9 matches to end the Premier League season. And there’s also the Champions League.