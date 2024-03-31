Arsenal at Manchester City: I’ve seen this all before

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League for their trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City. They have a chance to consolidate their position in the table with a result. Sound familiar? It should. Last season, the Gunners traveled to the Etihad with the same opportunity before them, and they were resoundingly beaten 4-1. Being forced into starting Rob Holding went exactly as you’d expect.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have that excuse to point to today. Arsenal come into the match nursing a few injuries (as are Manchester City), but it appears the Gunners will have more or less their full complement of players available for selection. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel trained on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly traveled with the team. John Stones and Kyle Walker are out for City, according to Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference. Ederson will reportedly miss out, as well.

That doesn’t guarantee anything, of course. Arsenal haven’t won at the Etihad since 2015. The stats, especially goals conceded, are ugly. The Etihad has been a house of horrors for Arsenal.

Arsenal have to change that. They’ve beaten Manchester City twice this season, once in the Community Shield on penalties and 1-0 at the Emirates in October. The Gunners need to beat City at the Etihad. Both for this season’s title campaign and as part of the bigger picture. For years, Manchester City have been the Premier League title favorites. They will probably continue in that position going forward. The path to the title goes through them.

Arsenal are back among the elite in European football, but a win at the Etihad is a white whale that has evaded them. I don’t think it can fully feel like Arsenal are back until they smash through this roadblock.

On the other hand, today’s match isn’t the be all, end all. All three of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are still in it regardless of the result today. Depending on whose numbers you use, a City win today leaves Arsenal with a 30-ish percent chance to win the league. An Arsenal win would be a hammer blow to City — the Gunners would be 63% to win the league, City just 8%. A draw puts Arsenal at 46%, City at 16%, and Liverpool with the remaining 38%.

The pressure is on Manchester City. They have to win at home. Arsenal have been knocking on the door for more than a season and seem ready to burst through. Before the international break, Arsenal were the form team. But then the break happened, deadening momentum. And City are still City. They’ve been there and done that countless times.

But Arsenal have risen. It’s their time.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Saka, Jesus, Havertz

Manchester City - Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

WHAT: Arsenal at Manchester City

WHERE: The Etihad

WHEN: Sunday, March 31st 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BT

US TV: NBC and UNIVERSO.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams.