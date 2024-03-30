Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview: Run-in Up That Hill

Once again, and for the final time this season, the international break has come to an end. All that is left now is the matter of the big, bad run-in. Two months and up to 15 matches are all that stand between now and the end of the season for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and their largest test may very well be the first one.

The Gunners return from the break holding onto a razor thin lead in the race for the Premier League title. Tied with Liverpool with 64 points, Arsenal are first thanks to their superior goal difference, which they amassed after ruthlessly plowing through their opposition over the course of 8 successive league wins. But a brutal slate in front of them looks to test their streak early, with Arsenal traveling to the Etihad to take on the reigning title holders Manchester City, who stand between not only a 9th consecutive Arsenal win, but a chance for the Gunners to shrug off old narratives, write new ones, and cement their lead in the PL title race.

Historically and statistically, the odds are not in Arsenal’s favor heading into Sunday’s clash of title hopefuls. Arsenal have not won at the Etihad in 9 years. City have not lost at the Etihad in 36 consecutive matches, tied for their second longest streak in club history. Midfielder Rodri has not lost a competitive match that he has been available for in a full calendar year. Only 5 sides have completed a league double over a Pep Guardiola-led side in his entire managerial career. And, just to add a little extra layer of difficulty, no title race has been this close between three clubs this late into a PL season.

We know what they say about records, though…

With everything to play for and the odds seemingly stacked against them, can Arsenal continue their impressive push, maintain their mentality, and overcome the Etihad hurdle?

Here are five points ahead of Sunday’s showdown:

Know the Enemy

Manchester City need no introduction. They have been the standard by which all other Premier League clubs have been measured for the better part of the past decade. Under Pep Guardiola, they have become an unstoppable winning machine, taking home everything club trophy there is. They are loaded to the gills with superstar talent. They have reached a level of effortless dominance that has made the prospect of them winning the title for the 4th straight season, and potentially winning a second consecutive treble, a bit unimpressive.

Despite a less-than-city-like season by their lofty standard, things are nearing the Deja vu stages as the season reaches crunch time. At this point last season, City were second, had 64 points and were on a 7 match unbeaten run. Entering Sunday, they sit third, have 63 points, and are on a 12 match unbeaten streak. Last season, they didn’t drop a single point until between match week 25 and match week 37. This season? That remains to be seen. City are fully capable of repeating a similar run, but with Arsenal and Liverpool staying punch for punch, will they maintain their machine-like ability to slice through the back end of the season with injuries starting to take their toll?

Changing the Narrative

Ever since being appointed as Arsenal’s manager in 2019, Mikel Arteta has been living in the long, looming shadow of his former mentor Pep Guardiola. Aside from the FA Cup win in 2020, the student has trailed the master by miles, a point made painfully evident when Arteta’s Gunners slipped up down the stretch and couldn’t recover, handing the league to Pep and City last season.

This season, Arsenal have passed their first two tests with City, beating them first in the Community Shield, and once again in October at the Emirates, where Arsenal won thanks to an 86th minute deflected shot by Gabriel Martinelli. In doing so, Arsenal, and Arteta, finally overcame the Pep hurdle after years of futility. A third win would not only give the Gunners some much needed daylight, but begin rewriting the narrative. City’s perch atop the PL has rarely been threatened by anyone not named Liverpool since Pep took over, and an Arsenal win at the Etihad could see a shift in the league’s power dynamic.

Pomp & Circumstance

Not to continue exhuming old corpses, but this tie last season was where the title was decided, but the match itself was decided before it even started, with both clubs on very different trajectories. Arsenal limped into the Etihad exhausted physically and emotionally after a string of three successive draws, and the hosts, hitting their finest form of the season and in full fitness, thoroughly dismantled the Gunners to the tune of 4-1. From then on out, it was City’s title to lose.

But this season’s Arsenal are not last season’s, and the while the circumstances are largely the same, very little else is. The Cardiac Kids that lived and died by heart-stopping late results have been replaced with the Mentality Monsters that suffocate the match from kick off (and occasionally secure late results). The additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have injected a new level of physicality and maturity that was lacking in last season’s title push, and they have been crucial in the current winning run. Arsenal are now the club nearing full health while City is dealing with injuries to navigate. With the shoe on the other foot this year, can Arsenal ride their current momentum to a result?

Injuries & Absences

The match saw a few late wrinkles emerge as Pep announced on Friday that Kyle Walker and John Stones were ruled out for Sunday after picking up injuries during the international break, putting the City defense and midfield into a minor pickle. As with Arsenal, a slew of City players pulled out midway through the break, with Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, and Manuel Akanji withdrawing from their respective camps but almost certain to start or feature.

Arteta, ever the student of Pep, didn’t definitively rule anyone out, but didn’t NOT rule anyone out, either. The trio of Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli are in consideration, but haven’t trained with the first team yet. Beyond that, there was no news of any unexpected injury scratches. Jurrien Timber, the last of the long term injuries, is now fully available, but it’s hard to imagine him being thrown into this match after having zero match time elsewhere.

Selection Sunday

Arteta now has the toughest call to make: who starts? Many names write themselves on the team sheet, but with several players possible match-day decisions, Arteta has to make sure he gets it right.

In the attack, the only player that seems like a sure thing is Kai Havertz at the 9, which is honestly a bit wild, all things considered. With Saka and Martinelli late decisions, the possibility of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus starting on the wings, while unlikely, is not out of question.

The midfield pens itself: Rice, Jorginho, and Ødegaard. Some questions have arisen in online spaces about whether Thomas Partey should start over Jorginho, but I’m just going to go ahead and throw a huge wet blanket on that idea. As a late sub? Sure. But, with his injury history, he’s no longer a player that can be counted on to anchor the midfield, especially not for a match of this magnitude. Jorginho’s experience in big games, on the other hand, is invaluable, as he’s demonstrated time and time again this season.

The most important piece of the puzzle may very well be the back line. The chemistry in the last month has been tremendous, but coming out of a break and playing a side like City may necessitate a slight shift. If Gabi XL is out, will Ben White slide into the middle to allow Takehiro Tomiyasu to play out wide? Will Arteta stick with Jakub Kiwior at the left, or select a more seasoned option for such a pivotal match?

It was this time last season that Arsenal’s season began to derail, and you had better believe that it will be mentioned time and again by talking heads in the lead up to kickoff. But this year’s Arsenal are not last year’s, and with a title race tighter than any before it at this stage, they sit at the head of the pack - just barely, but ahead nonetheless.

It is difficult to feel overly-optimistic about leaving the Etihad with a positive result. Years of watching Charlie Brown fruitlessly whiff at the football has me wary of an any result that isn’t a loss. But as we have seen this season, this team, and Arteta, have grown, matured, and evolved into a side that can’t be counted out of any match if they show up and play the game they are capable of playing.

WHAT: Arsenal at Manchester City

WHEN: Sunday, March 31st, 11:30am EST/8:30am PST/4:30pm GMT

WHERE: The Etihad, Manchester, England

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on The USA Network. Streaming live on the Peacock app.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.