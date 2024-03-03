Arsenal at Sheffield United Preview: Marching On

After one of the most successful Februaries in club history, Arsenal head into March in third place and in incandescent form, looking to extend their 6 match winning run in the league. The Gunners are sweeping teams aside and scoring goals like never before, averaging nearly 4.5 goals per match since their run began. Is their form unsustainable? Most likely. But has it been fun as hell to watch? Incredibly so.

The Gunners will like their odds of extending their win streak as they hit the road for a Monday night clash with 20th placed Sheffield United, a side so poor that it’s almost unbelievable. To paraphrase the modern day poet laureate Akon, it’s hard to find the words to describe this club without being disrespectful. I don’t relish it, but facts are facts.

Sheffield United are in the running for one of the worst sides to ever play in the Premier League. They are all but assured to be relegated. They have shipped more goals at this stage than any other PL team in history, having already given up 66 goals. They have three wins from 26 played. After only one win in their first 14 matches, they sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom in early December and replaced him with former Blades gaffer Chris Wilder.

Despite the managerial change in December, their fortunes have not changed. If we are to find anything resembling a silver lining for them, it’s that Wilder has doubled their wins since taking over. But honestly, that may be it. They are bad and getting worse, with their season hitting a new low last week when United players Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza got into a tussle on the pitch mid-match and had to be separated.

But what better way to try to save face than with a surprise result against a team vying for the PL title?

Here are five talking points ahead of Monday’s match:

Know the Enemy

As has been established, Sheffield United are extraordinarily bad at Premier League football. When the two sides met earlier this the season at the Emirates, the Gunners put 5 past the Blades with Eddie Nketiah scoring his first-ever PL hat trick. And that was BEFORE the Gunners found their shooting boots…

But the Blades can, when necessary, be a pesky pest that can make scoring a tall task. Last week, they lost 1-0 at a consistently-improving Wolverhampton side. They kept league leaders Liverpool to 2 goals at home while also limiting Manchester City to 2 at the Etihad. It’s almost a given that they will play bunker ball and look to catch Arsenal on the counter.

Keeping Your Wits

Banana peel. Trap game. Bogey. Whatever you want to call it, they happen. For Arsenal last season, they had two of them against Southampton. The Gunners managed to secure only 2 points from the eventually-relegated side despite being lightyears better than them.

Arsenal have already bested the Blades once, but with the match away from the Emirates, nothing is a guarantee. Arsenal’s maturity and growth has become more and more pronounced as their focus has been laser-sharp and locked in. But as the Champions League match with Porto showed, they can be easily frustrated when the other team has no intentions of playing a football match. If United hunker down, it could be a long day for the Gunners.

Partey Time

Could it be? Is it possible? Is Thomas Partey actually, truly fit enough to feature? If Mikel Arteta’s pre-match quotes are to be believed, the long-lost midfielder could make the match-day squad on Monday, for the first time in months. Arsenal’s roster is nearing full health, but Partey’s return could be the most important of the bunch.

While his initial absence was felt profoundly, Arsenal have adapted and are now flourishing without him. But now that he’s “back,” he provides another option in the middle of the park that can help control the flow of the game and kick-start the transition between the defense and the offense.

Steady as She Goes

With Chelsea winning their FA Cup match this past week, Arsenal’s match against them at the Emirates had to be rescheduled, which means March is less packed than anticipated, with four total matches between the PL and the CL. That being said, I’m inclined to believe that Arteta will have little reason to shakeup the roster. When you’re winning, you don’t change what’s working.

The hope, though, is that the Gunners will be able to rotate early and often on Monday, should they play up to their current level. The return of not only Partey, but also Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, gives Arteta the chance to rotate strength for strength and spare the extra wear and tear on players like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard, especially with the second leg against Porto in less than two weeks.

Keeping the Pace

If there’s anything that can be said about this season, it’s that the title race has been anything but dull. Liverpool managed to stay atop the PL table with a last-gasp Darwin Nuñez header (after a spurious officiating decision). Meanwhile, Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United at the Etihad.

The rest of the competition for the top 4 finished with victories this weekend with Aston Villa and Tottenham both notching wins. Arsenal are the last of the lot to play, which means just that little bit more pressure to perform. The Gunners have lived up to the challenge thus far, and should be hungry to do so on Monday.

Arsenal are different gravy right now. Mikel Arteta has got his side playing their best football yet. Most people would point to matches like the Liverpool victory as the ones where their true mettle has been shown, but a match like Monday - away to a spiraling, relegation-bound side - will be equally as telling. In past seasons, Arsenal have failed to put these types of matches to bed, and last season, matches like this one were where Arsenal took their eyes off the prize and let wins get away from them.

Keep the focus up, keep the results up, keep the pace up.

WHAT: Arsenal at Sheffield United

WHEN: Monday, March 4th, 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm GMT

WHERE: Bramall Lane

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on the USA Network. Streaming on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.