Friday Cannon Fodder: countdown

Good Friday morning, TSFers. Our long Arsenal nightmare is nearly over. The March international break (and all international breaks, really) is the absolute worst. It completely kills the momentum of the season and robs us of what could be a furious, frenetic, three month dash to the end of the campaign. And for what? A bunch of meaningless friendlies and a handful of qualifiers.

Fortunately, the Gunners return to action on Sunday with the biggest match (so far) this season — away to Manchester City. But neither side returns unscathed. Gabriel Magalhaes is racing to be fit. Bukayo Saka is recovering from a minor muscle problem but likely to play. Kyle Walker injured his hamstring. John Stones left the second England match of the break after five minutes. Both City players will miss the match, according to Fabrizio Romano (as I’m writing this CF).

We’re kept from seeing full-strength Arsenal face full-strength Manchester City in what feels like it could be a Premier League title-deciding match so that FIFA, UEFA, and the federations, none of whom are the principal employer of these players, can get their cut.

How the Premier League title odds move based on my simulation model.



Manchester City defending 1.6 expected points, Arsenal defending 1.2. A draw is a solid result for Arsenal, a win is fantastic. A loss isn't a killer but hurts. pic.twitter.com/H4LO0lrxud — Scott Willis (@scottjwillis) March 28, 2024

Those are just Scott’s numbers. Other websites weight things differently and have slightly different odds. I’m struck by how slim Manchester City’s title odds are even with a win on Sunday. That feels off.

We’ll know a lot more in a little over 48 hours.