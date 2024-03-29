Arsenal’s biggest test will be of their off-ball structure

After the lull of the international break, Arsenal are coming to the most crucial 10 days of the season. With four games, the period between 31 March and 9 April will go a long way to determining whether Arsenal have a shot at winning the Premier League and advancing in the Champions League, or if the season comes grinding to a halt in early April.

Curiously for Arsenal, three of those four games will feature opponents who will do what teams facing Arsenal usually don’t: try to control possession. With away matches against Manchester City and Brighton, and a home match against Bayern Munich, Arsenal will face teams who will not allow William Saliba and Gabriel to stand on the halfway line for 80% of the game, or allow Oleksandr Zinchenko to come into midfield unimpeded. But on the other hand, it presents an opportunity: while Arsenal might not have as much of the ball, there’s probably going to be less doubling up of Bukayo Saka.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Brighton are all in the top 5 in Europe’s five big leagues for passes attempted and completed per 90 (Arsenal are 10th). Bayern and City are also first and third in shots per 90 minutes (Arsenal are 5th). While it’s true that a function of Bayern and City’s dominance is that teams sit back against Bayern and City, Arsenal can expect to have less possession in the game: against City in October, Arsenal had 49% of the ball, and the Gunners had the same number against Brighton in December.

That Arsenal are going to have less of the ball will probably inform some of Mikel Arteta’s decisions for rotation, as well as selection. But this is where Arsenal’s added flexibility becomes helpful. The likeliest starting midfield, for example, will be Declan Rice and Jorginho. Jorginho, though, likely cannot play three games in 10 days, let alone four, and Thomas Partey has looked awfully rusty in his brief cameos. However, against Brighton in December, Arteta started Kai Havertz in central midfield. Havertz, whether as a centre forward or as an 8, can help Arsenal’s pressing structure or tuck in besides Rice.

While Havertz has been starting as Arsenal’s center forward, there is an obvious role for Gabriel Jesus, especially considering the off ball capabilities Jesus brings. And in games where Arsenal might have less of the ball, Jesus’ ability to hold the ball up, as well as carrying and dribbling while lacking support could also be vital.

Should Jesus start at center forward and Havertz in midfield, then there might be a shift to accomodate the German. In recent weeks, when Havertz and Trossard dovetailed as the left 8 or false 9, Martin Ødegaard dropped deeper to help Arsenal progress the ball. Yet, with Ødegaard deeper, that means that Arsenal’s press could be led by Havertz and Jesus—something that both players are very capable of.

Arteta will have to rotate, but regardless of which players he chooses, Arsenal’s structure will remain the same. Arsenal will probably play in a 442 shape off the ball, likely using a mid-block except for moments when the press is on. The press could be led by Ødegaard and Havertz, or Havertz and Jesus. Unlike last season, Arsenal have more versatility in their squad. There will be tougher moments if Arsenal progress in the Champions League and maintain a title challenge, which will require Arteta to go beyond his trusted 13 or 14 players, but in a period where Arsenal’s off-ball principles must be carried out exactly, expect to see the team that we have all become familiar with. It is that team, with its ability to shape shift and carry variations, that is best placed to get Arsenal through this 10 day period.