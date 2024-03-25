Monday Cannon Fodder: over the weekend

Good morning TSFers and happy Monday. We’re in the midst of a nasty cold snap in D.C. after it seemed as if our weather had finally realized it was late March and time for spring. We were teased with two weeks of warm weather only to be plunged back into lengthy stretches of near-freezing temperatures. How has your weather been — has spring sprung?

I had an extremely busy weekend, so by the time the USMNT-Mexico Nations’ League Final was on, I was already in bed and periodically checking in on my phone. The U.S. won 2-0 (another dos a cero). Tyler Adams scored an absolute belter. Gio Reyna, who provided a Martin Ødegaard-esque assists in the win over Jamaica, scored the other.

The game was marred, however, by homophobic chanting from the Mexican supporters. It has long since become a regular occurrence at Mexico matches, especially when they’re losing, which happens rather often of late — they’re in a marked down period. CONCACAF’s protocol is clearly completely ineffective in curtailing the chanting, likely in part because referees and match officials don’t want to abandon matches. It’s time for harsher measures. Mexico needs to play home matches behind closed doors and incurring significant fines. If that doesn’t work, start docking them points in qualification for the World Cup and / or other international tournaments.

In more positive news, the sports were fantastic this weekend. I watched plenty of NCAA (and thoroughly enjoyed my Duke Blue Devils dismantling the JMU Dukes — that had been a trendy upset pick), including a decent bit of the women’s tournament. Audi Crooks dropped 40 for Iowa State to lead them to a comeback win over Maryland. Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair could not miss in the second half, putting up 32 points and powering Syracuse to a comeback win over Arizona. Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins, and others are bonafide superstars and must-watch TV.

The NWSL played Matchday 2, with banger goals all over the place including Ji So-yun scoring the first goal by a South Korean in NWSL history — it was a rocket, too. My Washington Spirit won on a 95th minute goal. Sadly, Aidan’s Portland Thorns dropped to 0-2 on the season.

