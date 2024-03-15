Arsenal FC draw Bayern Munich in Champions League Quarterfinals

After punching their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years, Arsenal find themselves facing a familiar foe on their quest to raise their first CL trophy, drawing Harry Kane-led Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on Friday morning during the CL quarterfinal draw.

It feels like destiny, in a way, that Arsenal would draw Bayern. Arsenal’s Champions League fate has been intertwined with Die Roten, having faced them in the knockouts or later in 4 of their previous 5 CL runs, including their last appearance in 2017. After a 7 year hiatus, it only feels fitting that it’s them that stand between Arsenal and a spot at the semifinals.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, the tie has been awfully one-sided. The two clubs have faced off 12 times with Bayern winning 7 of them. The last time the two sides faced off saw the infamous 10-2 aggregate scoreline with Bayern prevailing 5-1 in both legs. It was a bitter, ugly end to over two decades of CL qualification under Arsene Wenger, and a stark reminder of the growing gap between the Gunners and the rest of Europe’s elite sides.

But if Arsenal want to be the best, they have to beat the best. Bayern, while not as strong as they historically have been this season, are still among the stronger sides in the world. Former Tottenham man and Arsenal menace Harry Kane has found life in the Bundesliga fruitful, having scored 30 goals already in league play. They sit 2nd in the league table behind an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen (the Granit Xhaka effect, baby) and ran through their CL group stage without breaking a sweat with 5 wins and 1 draw. In the knockouts, they lost the first leg away to Lazio before sweeping them aside at home 3-0.

It’s also only fair to point out that, despite the lopsided history between the two, this is not the same Arsenal of old. These Gunners bear little resemblance to those failed sides, which is a testament to both the players and manager Mikel Arteta, who has rebuilt Arsenal side that has taken off like a rocket over the last two seasons. The Gunners have gone from scrapping for a spot outside the top 4 to pushing Manchester City for a title in the four seasons under Arteta. They are young, they are exciting, they are strong across the pitch, and they are ready.

The ties are scheduled to have Arsenal host Bayern on April 9th between their matches away to Brighton and at home to Aston Villa, with the away leg on April 16th, ahead of a trip to face Wolverhampton. Interestingly, and perhaps beneficial for Arsenal, is the fact that Bayern away supporters are banned from attending the match at the Emirates after an incident during the Lazio tie that involved firecrackers being thrown on the pitch.

The rest of the draws also look to present viewers with some excellent matchups, with the marquee draw being Manchester City vs Real Madrid, the winner of which Arsenal will face in the semifinals.

So, what are your thoughts? How do you think Arsenal will do? Which matchup are you looking forward to outside of Arsenal’s? Let us hear what you have to say in the comments!