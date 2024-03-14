Ben White signs Arsenal extension

In the wake of Arsenal’s nail-biting Champions League knockout victory over FC Porto, the club gave the fans another huge win, announcing the contract extension of defender Ben White on Thursday morning.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.” — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 14, 2024

Few players have enjoyed Arsenal’s dominant form in 2024 quite as much as White, whose performances have been among his best since joining the club in 2021. After a slow start to the season due to a nagging injury, the former Brighton and Leeds man has been imperious on the right in the New Year. Between his mastery of the dark arts, his positional flexibility, his evolution as an inverted fullback, and his relentless work rate, he has become a nailed-on starter and a key cog in Mikel Arteta’s defense.

Few players are as anomalous as White. He excels at the sport while admittedly never really watching it. He is dominant while looking entirely disinterested. Perhaps most impressive is his mentality. He rarely cracks a smile but relishes the opportunity to unsettle his opponents as he has developed a truly elite level of mind games. His unflappable nature in the face of pressure has elevated the squad and has made him an irreplaceable part of the Arsenal defense as they make another Premier League title push and are set to make their first quarterfinal CL appearance in 14 years.

White’s new 4-year deal extends his contract through the 2028 season with an optional 1-year extension.