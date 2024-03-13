Wednesday Cannon Fodder: a quiz, y’all

Good Wednesday morning, TSFers. I’m still basking in the glow of Arsenal advancing on penalties past Porto. The Gunners are into the Quarterfinals of the Champions League and sitting top of the Premier League table mid-March. Regardless of where things stand at the end of May, we’ve got our Arsenal back. It’s tremendous.

I’m also enjoying a bit of banter online, especially with Liverpool supporters, who once again have tried to make something about Arsenal all about them. I asked them when their next Champions League fixture is. The answer is next season.

I had some Chelsea supporters and United supporters running their mouths, too. But it’s tough to hear them from that far down the Premier League table.

Maybe one day these folks will learn, to take a page from the match recap comments yesterday, if you come at the king, you best not miss. These folks don’t understand that I’m an internet OG. They merely adopted the internet; I was born in it, molded by it.

I know we haven’t done this quiz before, although we’ve done one that’s similar, if I remember correctly — Premier League Clubs, All-Time. It does what it says on the tin. You have to name all the clubs that have played in the Premier League. Except this time, you get the club name suffix, i.e. City, Albion, etc.