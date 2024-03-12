Arsenal vs. FC Porto: what’s past is prologue?

Arsenal host FC Porto at the Emirates in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. The Gunners are hoping to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit that came courtesy of a Galeno 94th minute wondergoal in Portugal.

The setup — Arsenal trailing on aggregate heading home to the Emirates — should be a familiar one. The same situation presented itself in 2010, coincidentally the last time the Gunners advanced in the knockout stages of the Champions League. On that March evening 14 years ago (with yours truly in attendance at the Emirates), the Gunners blew the doors off Porto, routing the visitors 5-0.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição had some strong words after his side’s 1-0 win in Portugal, saying of Arsenal, “they wanted to play, we wanted to win.” Most neutral observers of the match, and all Arsenal supporters, would take issue with that characterization. Porto took every opportunity to break up the match, going down at the slightest contact, and staying down to waste as much time as possible. They were successful. They prevented Arsenal from getting into a rhythm and the ball was in play for a pitifully short amount of time compared to other matches in the Champions League this season.

They will undoubtedly try the same nonsense at the Emirates this evening, much like Brentford did at the weekend. Arsenal should be better prepared. Mikel Arteta’s side will need to keep their calm and stay patient in the face of frustrating, anti-football tactics.

How much nonsense the referee permits will be a critical factor in the result. Hopefully the raucous home crowd that Mikel Arteta has begged his supporters to create, will put sufficient pressure on the ref to ensure we get a proper football match and not whatever that was in Portugal a few weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Whoever plays on the Arsenal left wing — either Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Jesus — needs to have a big game. It might actually be to Arsenal’s benefit that Gabriel Martinelli is likely unable to play today due to the deep cut on his foot. Having a more technical, ball retaining player on the left should help the Gunners break down Porto’s mid and deep block.

Arsenal usually build on the right, and Porto were happy to devote multiple defenders to surrounding Bukayo Saka and closing down Martin Ødegaard. That leaves them light on the left. Quick switches of play, whether it be the long diagonal or rotating the ball swiftly around the back to the other side, will be important. And once the ball reaches whoever is out on the left, they’ll have a bit of time and space while Porto’s shape shifts over. They need to exploit that, drive at the defense, and make things uncomfortable.

The left side of the attack would be significantly helped by Oleksandr Zinchenko, who coincidentally was featured on an Arsenal preview image on Twitter yesterday. I expect the now fit (how fit, who knows) Ukrainian to get the start over Jakub Kiwior. His probing, penetrative passing might be the difference-maker in giving the Gunners attacking threat down both flanks.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal welcomed Takehiro Tomiyasu back to training with the squad on Monday. That leaves Gabriel Martinelli, who suffered a deep cut on his foot against Sheffield United, and Jurrien Timber, who is still rehabbing from his torn ACL, as the only Arsenal absences. Arteta gave Martinelli a 1% chance of playing. The reporting said the Brazilian was set to miss out, and he hasn’t been included on Brazil’s roster for the upcoming friendlies. David Raya will return in goal.

The biggest question on Porto’s side of things is whether Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi will be fit. The reporting is mixed, but most seem to think he’ll miss out again. Defender Wendell picked up a thigh problem in the first leg but has already returned to the side. Ivan Marcano and Zaidu Sanusi are long-term absentees.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior, Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard

⚪️



Raya between the sticks

Saliba at the back

Havertz leads the line



Let's make it count, Gunners pic.twitter.com/tjb6rvXTn7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2024

FC Porto - Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Alan Varela, Nico, Pepe, Francisco C, Evanilson, Galeno

WHAT: Arsenal vs FC Porto, Champions League Round of 16

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12th, 1 pm PT | 4 pm ET | 8:00 pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.