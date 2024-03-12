Tuesday Cannon Fodder: weekend recap

Good Tuesday morning, TSFers. As I’m sure you’re well aware, Arsenal host Porto at the Emirates in the second leg of their Champions League tie. The Gunners have a 1-0 deficit to overturn. It’ll be quite disappointing if they don’t manage it. It’s Arsenal’s last match before Manchester City on March 31st, too. Don’t we all love international breaks?

To the weekend’s action.

Manchester United 2 - Everton 0

Alejandro Garnacho won two penalties for United in the first half, converted by Bruno Fernandes then Marcus Rashford, and that was all she wrote. Everton haven’t won a Premier League match since mid-December.

Crystal Palace 1 - Luton Town 1

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from a quality backheel flick, but his marker was erased by a 96th minute Cauley Woodrow equalizer. That could be an important point for Luton. It moved them to within 3 points of Nottingham Forest for 17th place, and Luton have a game in hand.

Bournemouth 2 - Sheffield United 2

Dango Ouattara (74th) and Enes Unal (91st) pegged the Blades back. It feels as if that should be the final nail in Sheffield United’s coffin. The result probably didn’t change their odds to be relegated by much, but that’s because they were already at 99% or something.

Wolves 2 - Fulham 1

Alex Iwobi’s 98th minute goal was too little, too late for Fulham. Pedro Neto left the match for Wolves with a hamstring injury. That young man cannot stay healthy. I’d pass on him for that reason if I were Arsenal.

Aston Villa 0 - Tottenham 4

Villa captain John McGinn’s reckless, frustration tackle on Destiny Udogie midway through the second half a 2-0 down sealed Villa’s fate — just a terrible look from your leader. That frustration was probably brought on in part by James Maddison and Brennan Johnson scoring three minutes apart earlier in the frame. Son and Timo Werner scored in second half added time. Spurs have a game in hand over Villa and can overtake them for fourth with a win.

West Ham 2 - Burnley 2

Burnley took a 2-0 lead into halftime. David Datro Fofana scored a worldie and Dinos Mavropanos scored an own goal. Lucas Paqueta got one back just after halftime, and Danny Ings scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the 91st minute to split the points. Burnley, like Sheffield United, blew a 2-0 lead and are something like 99% to be relegated.

Brighton 1 - Nottingham Forest 0

I really don’t have much to say about this match. I doubt anybody outside of Brighton and Nottingham even knew that it was being played. Forest are very much in the danger zone for relegation. They escaped last season (to Arsenal’s chagrin). Will they do the same this year?

Liverpool 1 - Manchester City 1

The most important match of the weekend had the best result for Arsenal. Manchester City took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy of a John Stones goal from a clever corner routine that caught Liverpool napping. Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty early in the second half after a Nathan Ake (who had a terrible match) backpass forced Ederson into taking down Darwin Nunez. Ederson picked up a thigh injury on the play and is questionable to face Arsenal at the end of the month. Liverpool dominated the second half but couldn’t find a goal. They thought they should have had a penalty at the death after Jeremy Doku caught Alexis with a high boot, but the VAR decided it was an inevitable coming together of players rather than a foul.

Chelsea 3 - Newcastle 2

Don’t let the scoreline fool you, this was not a good game of football, from a football standpoint. Both of these clubs have plenty of talent and had high expectations coming into this season, and they’re just not very good. In fact, they’re both less than the sum of their parts. Chelsea led 3-1 before a 90th minute Jacob Murphy goal made added time interesting.