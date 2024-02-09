Friday Cannon Fodder: full slate

Happy Friday, TSFers. It’s Superb Owl weekend and a full slate of Premier League matches. For those of you who play FPL, it’s a double matchweek for a bunch of clubs, so keep that in mind when making transfers and setting your lineup. You’re welcome.

There are also two massive matches outside the PL this weekend, top of the table clashes in Spain and Germany. 1st place Real Madrid host surprise 2nd place Girona, the upstarts trail the Spanish giants by two points in the table, and 1st place Bayer Leverkusen (the fighting Granit Xhakas, unbeaten on the season) host 2nd place Bayern Munich, the traditional powerhouse looking to overturn their two-point gap to the top. Sadly, both games are at 12:30 pm ET so you’ll have to switch between them or dual-screen it to watch both.

Like I did last year, I’m going to keep track of the Super Bowl commercials I enjoyed so we can discuss them on Monday / Tuesday. I’ve got some stuff coming today on the recent Premier League news, so be on the lookout for that. Enjoy the weekend!