Monday Cannon Fodder: all the action

Good, nay great, Monday morning, TSFers. I hope you’re all still basking in the glow of Arsenal’s 3-1 dismantling of Liverpool yesterday. Everything is brighter when the Gunners win a big match. Of course, they’ve got to consolidate the win by winning more, but we (and the team) will turn our attention to that as the week goes on. On to the other action from the weekend.

Everton 2 - Tottenham 2

The conversation from this match has been all about Everton pinning Vicario to his line on a corner to score from the set piece, but that’s not what this match was about. It was about Everton outplaying and outchancing Spurs. When are people going to realize Tottenham isn’t an elite side? They good, not great. Also, Everton are still better than you think they are.

Brighton 4 - Crystal Palace 1

The Seagulls responded to an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Luton Town with an emphatic win over Palace. Roy Hodgson’s side are in danger of joining the relegation battle if they don’t get it together. Legend though he is, I’m not sure he makes it through the rest of the season in charge.

Newcastle 4 - Luton Town 4

What a chaotic match. Luton went up 4-2 with just under 30 minutes to play only to have Newcastle even the score 11 minutes later. Luton are in a decent run of form that has taken them out of the bottom three. It’s going to be a desperate battle to avoid that third relegation spot. You might as well relegate Sheffield United right now, and you can just about relegate Burnley.

Burnley 2 - Fulham 2

David Datro Fofana scored his second goal of the match one minute into stoppage time to split the points, cancelling out Fulham’s 2-0 first half lead. I can’t believe the Gunners dropped so many points to this mediocre (at best) Fulham side. The Premier League is tough — if you’re off your game, you get got.

Sheffield United 0 - Aston Villa 5

As I said, relegate Sheffield United now. It was 4-0 at halftime. The Blades thought they’d scored a consolation goal late only to have it cruelly taken away by VAR.

Manchester United 3 - West Ham 0

I can’t figure out West Ham. They’ll look really good one match, like Europa / Conference League level, and then look like relegation fodder in the next. Manchester United are mediocre. Can we stop asking “are they back” after every decent performance?

Chelsea 2 - Wolves 4

Chelsea slipped into the bottom half of the table. In the same number of matches as Graham Potter got at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino only has a marginally better record. And Poch got a full preseason and more spending. Maybe he’s not as good of a manager as everybody thinks. Wolves are sneaky solid this season.

Bournemouth 1 - Nottingham Forest 1

Who cares.

Brentford host Manchester City to close out the matchweek this afternoon. The Bees are teetering on the edge of slipping into the relegation battle. City need a win to keep pace at the top.