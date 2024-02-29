Thomas Partey set for Arsenal return

Thomas Partey will be in the matchday squad for Arsenal when they take on Sheffield United on March 4th, confirmed Mikel Arteta. The Ghanaian midfielder hasn’t featured for the club since the 1-0 victory over Manchester City when, as a substitute, he played an integral part in the build-up to the only goal of the match.

Partey started the season on the shelf with a muscle problem. He returned to the lineup to make four appearances in the Premier League for a total of 251 minutes before picking up a thigh problem that required surgery and months on the shelf. He was set to return in early February but had a setback in his recovery that kept him out for an additional month.

The club feel confident that with several consecutive training sessions under his belt, Partey is fit enough to make his return. How long he’ll last before picking up another muscle injury is anybody’s guess. I hope he’s able to stay fit for the rest of the season. He’s a talented player that makes the team better on the pitch. But if I’m Arsenal, I’m not counting on his availability. I’d treat it as found money.

Right now, Arsenal are playing really well without Partey in the lineup. How much do you want to mess with something that’s working?

I think the takeaway from the recent success is that Arsenal are better with more of a double pivot setup that gives Declan Rice more leeway to maraud around the pitch destroying things. At some point he may develop into the progressive passer that Jorginho and Partey are, but right now, he isn’t. Arsenal have struggled a bit when Rice has been tasked with being the primary progressor.

Thomas Partey’s return gives Mikel Arteta options, and that’s a good thing. Against teams that will sit deeper, I’d stick with Jorginho. He’s a better passer than Partey. Against teams that will go toe-to-toe with Arsenal, I might prefer Partey. He’s more athletic than Jorginho, can cover more ground, and has more defensive bite. You can always bring whichever didn’t start off the bench for 20 or 30 minutes of fresh legs.

For now, against Sheffield United, I expect Thomas Partey will get 15-20 minutes of action to work towards match fitness. From there, it’s anybody’s guess how Mikel Arteta deploys him.