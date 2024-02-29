Thursday Cannon Fodder: storming

Good morning, TSFers. It’s Thursday which means, as you know, that tomorrow is Friday. The weekend is almost upon us. Arsenal don’t play until Monday this week, so we’ll have the entire slate of matches to watch before the Gunners.

In today’s CF, it might seem as if I’m channeling the “old man yells at cloud” meme a bit, but I think my position is a reasonable one. Then again, don’t we all think our opinions are reasonable?

I want to talk about court storming. On Saturday, Duke (my alma mater, for those of you who don’t know) lost to Wake Forest in their gym 83-79. It was a big win for the Demon Deacons, who are on the bubble for making the NCAA Tournament.

Sidenote #1: the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is annually among the best four days of the calendar year.

Sidenote #2: we’re family friends with the descendants of the Wake Forest alum on whom the Demon Deacon’s image is loosely based.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Wake Forest fans stormed the court. In the chaos, a few students collided with Duke star Kyle Filipowski, jarring him. He twisted his knee and “wasn’t right” for a few days. Thankfully, he was able to play in the next game, but it could have been worse. Could you imagine if a star player, an NBA-bound guy, was seriously injured as a result of a collision during a court storm?

Last month, Caitlin Clark, the all-everything women’s basketball superstar at Iowa was knocked to the ground when opposing fans stormed the court. Again, she was fortunate that she just got the wind knocked out of her. It could have been worse. She could have been concussed and / or stepped on in the chaos.

Court storming has to stop. How many near-misses is it going to take? At some point, an athlete is going to get seriously hurt. Honestly, concern for the athletes is just the start. It’s dangerous for the referees, the coaches, the media courtside, and the mass of students crashing into each other. It’s a disaster and a lawsuit waiting to happen.

I’m not unsympathetic to the college students in this case. I’ve been in their shoes! I was in Cameron Indoor when Sean Dockery hit a buzzer beater to down Virginia Tech. I was actually on just about a perfect line behind Dockery to the basket. I remember thinking to myself when the ball left his hands “that’s got a chance.” The Duke students stormed the court, although I decided not to join in.

We were roundly criticized by Coach K and by the sports columnists in the student newspaper. Some of that came from a place of arrogance — it was beneath Duke to storm the court after beating lowly Virginia Tech. Coach K was more concerned with safety, and rightfully so.

It’s fun and exciting, which is a lot of what sport should be about. I’m all for fun. Things happen quickly. And college students aren’t exactly known for making the best decisions or following the rules.

I really don’t want to seem like a killjoy, but they need to do something more than they’re doing right now. What that is, I don’t know. I’ll leave that to the people with experience handling crowds. All the conferences except the ACC have put significant fines in place for the home team when the court is stormed. The ACC had discussed similar measures but the member schools voted them down. I suspect that will soon change.

I wonder if there is some way to keep court storming alive but make it safer. Maybe some way to delay the students rushing onto the court to celebrate so that the visiting team can get to the locker room safely. That’s sort of what they try to do right now. But that’s a tough ask for the players on the court, as we saw with Flip. They gotta do something. It’s only a matter of time until something bad happens.