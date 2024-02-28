Jurrien Timber returns from injury

Welcome news for Arsenal — Jurrien Timber is back in training following his ACL injury. Well, at least he’s on the grass. The club posted images of him to X (formerly Twitter) from today’s training session at the Emirates.

It’s great that Jurrien has hit another milestone in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered 50 minutes into the season. But it’s important to temper expectations, too. From what I can tell, he is running on grass, working with the ball, and involved in some of the training drills that involve light contact. There are still a few steps in between where he is now and returning to the pitch in a match. He has not yet been cleared for full training with the team.

For what it’s worth, Leah Williamson, who recently returned from an ACL injury herself, started running on grass towards the end of September 2023. She didn’t actually play in a match until January 2024, roughly 3.5 months later. Timber was back on grass sometime in late December.

The return-to-play progression isn’t linear, either. It’s usually a step or two forward, then a pause, or even a half-step back. Every time an athlete ups their activity, i.e. from running to ball work to light contact to full contact, you have to see how they respond. The hope is that they feel fine and continue to improve. Often, however, they feel some soreness or discomfort and have to scale back or take a few days off.

We know little about the specifics of Timber’s injury beyond the fact that it needed surgery to repair (exact severity, how it was repaired, etc.), so the best we can do is to work with what we know about ACL injuries, generally.

A recent survey of ACL recovery studies for footballers puts the return timetable for most between 6.1 and 11.1 months. The injury happened in mid-August, so Timber is right around the six month mark. Among athletes, instances of players returning to game action at six months are exceeding rare (but not unheard of).

Everybody’s injury is different, as is everybody’s recovery. All the reports have been that Timber is recovering really well and ahead of schedule. But what was that initial timetable that he’s now ahead of? The early reports on Timber’s return timeline were a minimum of 7 months. In the weeks following the injury, prominent, well-connected Arsenal reporters said they’d be “stunned” if we saw him again this season.

It’s starting to look more likely that we may see him in some capacity before the end of the season. He was included on the Champions League knockout stage roster that was submitted earlier this month. That was probably more of a transactional thing rather than an indicator about his recovery — Arsenal could include him, so they did. I suppose it does suggest that at the very least, should Arsenal make the final, he has a chance of being available for it.

Again though, I’m going to suggest we temper our expectations as to what level of contribution he’ll provide this season. There is a difference between being cleared to play, actually playing, and being an impact player. I don’t think he’s going to get to #3 in that list. I’d be more than happy to be wrong about that. It would be great if he could defy the odds and meaningfully contribute to Arsenal’s two trophy chases. But that’s what “defy the odds” means — it means it is less likely to happen than it is not to happen.

Part of the reason I feel relatively confident in predicting he’s not going to have much of an impact this season is that even if he’s physically cleared to play, there is a mental aspect to returning from a serious injury that isn’t being talked about in this case. Athletes have consistently said that once they got back on the field, it took more time for them to regain their confidence and trust their body.

It makes intuitive sense. Say you burn yourself on the stove. You’re going to be particularly careful around the stove for a while. The first few times, even if you know the stove is off and has been off, you may get a hitch as you reach for something on or near it. It’ll happen without you even knowing. Eventually, you’ll fall back into your normal pattern and you won’t have that hesitancy.

It’s the same way with athletes returning from injury. They need time to process and understand that they’re able to do all the things they were able to do before the injury without getting hurt again. They’ll have been told that they are fine and they may be telling themselves that, willing themselves back into action, but there is a difference between wanting to believe something and actually believing it. Until those first few sprints in a game, a handful of tackles, 15 then 30 then 60 then 90 minutes, that uncertainty will be there and it will stop them from being at their best.

Couple that with whatever period of time it takes anybody to regain match fitness, sharpness, and form, and I’m keeping my expectations for Jurrien Timber low this season. It’s great that he’s working back. At some point, he’s going to make Arsenal better. I’m still not convinced that will be this season.