Wednesday Cannon Fodder: le quiz

Good Wednesday morning everyone. It’s another Hump Day, so be on the look out for camels walking around the office saying “hump day” gleefully. It’s a normal Premier League schedule this week but an FA Cup midweek. Chelsea host Leeds United, Wolves host Brighton, Nottingham Forest host Manchester United, and Liverpool host Southampton. All four matches start between 2:30 and 3:00 pm ET.

Arsenal going out to Liverpool in their first match of the competition might have been a blessing in disguise. As some people put it, there were two good outcomes in the FA Cup — Arsenal win the whole thing or they go out immediately. At this point, every match in the Premier League is a critical one and the club have a massive Champions League second leg two weeks from now. It’s nice not to have an extra fixture thrown in, especially when you consider the Gunners are trying to nurse a couple important players back to health. Just look at what Liverpool are dealing with right now, injuries up and down the roster. Some of that is down to fixture congestion.

Since it’s Wednesday, I have a quiz for y’all — Players with the most Ballon D’or Nominations since 1995. Why ‘95? I have absolutely no idea. The award has been given since 1956. They give you country and years nominated, so you should be able to figure a bunch of them out. If you get stuck, just start typing names of good players from the countries for which you still have blanks.