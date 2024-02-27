Tuesday Cannon Fodder: weekly recap

Good morning, TSFers. It’s Tuesday — we’ll breeze right past that. It was a weird week in the Premier League in terms of scheduling. There was a match on Wednesday, the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, and a match on Monday. Nevertheless, we persevere.

The Chelsea-Tottenham match was postponed, so those two clubs have played one fewer game than everybody else. The Premier League has not yet announced for when it will be rescheduled.

Liverpool 4 - Luton Town 1

The Hatters took a 1-0 lead into halftime courtesy of a 12th minute Chiedoize Ogbene goal. The Reds scored all four in the second half, including in the 56th and 58th to take the lead. Jurgen Klopp’s side seem to have developed a habit of going behind then having to come back. That’s not a good way to consistently pick up points.

Crystal Palace 3 - Burnley 0

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill received a straight red in the 35th minute after his keeper James Trafford played a terrible pass out to him that was stolen by Jefferson Lerma. Brownhill hauled the attacker down, who would otherwise have been in on goal. It took Palace, under new manager Oliver Glasner, until the 68th minute to score their first goal. That’s a big three points for Palace to turn around a skid and give them a bit of breathing room above the relegation picture.

Aston Villa 4 - Nottingham Forest 2

Ollie Watkins scored 4 minutes into the match and Douglas Luiz added a brace before halftime. Forest got one back in first half added time and scored just after the break to make it 3-2, but Leon Bailey restored the two-goal lead in the 61st minute and that was that.

Manchester United 1 - Fulham 2

When Harry Maguire scored in the 89th minute, it looked as if the points would be split at Old Trafford despite Fulham leading for some of the second half. But Alex Iwobi scored deep into added time to snatch full points for Fulham. It was nice to see United lose a match they played poorly enough to lose rather than finding a way to get points.

Brighton 1 - Everton 1

Lewis Dunk scored 5 minutes into second half added time to steal a point for 10-man Brighton, canceling out Jarrad Branthwaite’s cracking goal. Billy Gilmour received the red for the home side in the 81st minute for a bad challenge on Amadou Onana. That’s a disappointing result for Everton, whose defense has actually been quite good this season. It wasn’t the only point Everton would pick up this weekend, however. Their appeal of the 10-point deduction for Profit and Sustainability breaches saw the penalty reduced to six points. Per Opta, the additional four points in the table takes them from 83% to stay up to 95%.

Bournemouth 0 - Manchester City 1

Phil Foden scored in the 24th minute and that was that. Bournemouth and Manchester City have met 21 times in all competitions. The Cherries have never won (2D, 19L). In fact, they’ve only led for a total of 8 minutes across those matches.

Wolves 1 - Sheffield United 0

Pablo Sarabia scored the lone goal of the match. The headline was VAR pausing the match to look at a scuffle between Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson. For those of you unaware, the pair are Sheffield United teammates. That leads me to one of my favorite football Laws facts — you can be cautioned and sent off for conduct direct at a teammate on the pitch. Like if you punch your keeper, you should be sent off.

West Ham 4 - Brentford 2

Jarrod Bowen scored the first hat trick of his career. He’s had 15 braces but had never gotten the third goal. Neal Maupay scored in the 13th minute, which made it 2-1. Bowen restored the two-goal cushion in the second half and Emerson Palmieri extended it to three before Yoanne Wissa scored a 2nd for the Bees, who are only 5 points above the drop.

Liverpool 1 - Chelsea 0

Virgil van Dijk scored in the 117th minute of the match (it had gone into extra time) to clinch the trophy for the Reds. Both sides had a goal disallowed in regular time, including a controversial but absolutely correct decision against Liverpool. Wataru Endo was offside when a free kick was taken, and coming from an offside position, he blocked Levi Colwill off VVD to create space for an easy header.

Later in the match, Chelsea looked the more likely side to score and win, but Mauricio Pochettino felt he had to take Conor Gallagher off because he was gassed, which made a massive difference. He also took Ben Chilwell off with minutes to go, which seems odd. What is another two or three minutes in a cup final? And he left two substitutions unused, which seems ill-advised in a 120 minute match.

A lot has been made about the youth Liverpool were forced into using throughout the match because of injuries. Ryan Gravenberch was forced off with what looked to be a bad ankle problem by a bad challenge from Moises Caicedo, who was perhaps lucky to avoid a red card. Endo left the stadium with his foot in a boot and on crutches.

It’s true, Liverpool had a bunch of extremely inexperienced, young players on the pitch. Kudos to them. The average age of their lineup at fulltime was 24.08 years old. I’ll point out that when Arsenal beat Liverpool a few weeks ago, the Arsenal average age was 24.7. In that match, Liverpool’s average age was over 26.

This Arsenal team feels older because the young players are so experienced for their age. But make no mistake, this Arsenal team is still really young.