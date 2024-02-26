What is a football club?

I went to England last weekend, for two purposes. The first was to see my grandmother, who is soon to be 92, and is now in a care home. The second was to see Arsenal Women play Manchester United at a sold out Emirates Stadium. Now, as many of you know, I see a lot of women’s football, as a season ticket holder at the Portland Thorns. But watching Arsenal play at the Emirates (I saw the 2-1 win against Manchester City last season, at Meadow Park), and the whole day was a reminder of what a football club is about.

My grandmother is fine. She’s not really changed since I last saw her a year ago, where she had close to full time care in her own flat. She can’t walk now, without a Zimmer frame, and she struggles to get herself into the frame. Luckily (though she sometimes disagrees) her mind is mostly there for someone who is 92 (she refuses to play Scrabble at her care home because she’s forgotten the rules…and she wants to win, which is incredibly her). Every time I talk about going to Arsenal, she mentions that she met her husband, my grandfather, through Arsenal, because he met her brother Cyril at Arsenal at some point in the late 40s or early 50s. Because my grandfather was an Arsenal fan, my dad is an Arsenal fan. Because my dad is an Arsenal fan, I’m an Arsenal fan.

My grandmother is fine but I think it’s also important to be realistic. She’s 92. There’s a strong chance she’s going to die at some point in the near future. She had awful pneumonia several years ago, but remarkably has never had covid—but covid, or even a cold, or just being old could mean the end. I have worried that when that happens I will lose a connection with England, which has always been a really important part of who I am. However, I’m not really worried about that anymore, in part because of Arsenal Football Club.

I was chatting with a few people last weekend about the 2020-21 season—for both the men and women’s first team. I have a pretty strong catalogue memory for Arsenal games—for example, I can tell you exactly who scored in Arsenal’s win at Swansea in the 2013-14 season (Aaron Ramsey and Serge Gnabry—and it was Ramsey and Gervinho in 2012-13). There are many games in the 2020-21 season that I literally cannot remember. I do, however, remember being very rattled about particularly rattled about a few games, like Wolves away, Villarreal home, and every big game that Joe Montemurro oversaw. I mention that season because we were all online for that season, and I think that took away from what a football club is about, because a football club is not just about the actual football, it’s about the entire experience and the day that surrounds going to the match, and the people you go with—and I say this as someone whose primary experience of Arsenal is watching on television, and most of my engagement is online, rather than at the pub.

This past weekend, I saw friends again, and met some people in-person for the first time. We all have one thing in common—Arsenal—and through that genuine relationships have been formed.

So when you think about what a football club is, it’s not just the players. It’s not just the staff. Indeed, it’s not just the fans. A football club is all of these things, but it’s also the site for forming friendships, for participating in something as a collective—essentially, a community. The wall of noise that greeted Arsenal as they stepped out last night against Newcastle was part of that collective, and when we think back to football during lockdown, you see how much was missed: the collective part of thousands of people, who are all as much as part of the football club as the players on the pitch.