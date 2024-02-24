Arsenal 4 - Newcastle 1: smashed ‘em

Arsenal, as is their wont in the Premier League of late, smashed Newcastle, firing four past the hapless visitors before Joe Willock scored an “oh by the way” goal late to spoil the clean sheet. The Gunners keep pace at the top of the table with Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom won this week. Depending on results tomorrow, Newcastle could fall out of the top half of the table.

The Gunners were all over the Magpies from the opening whistle. They looked significantly faster than the visitors, both physically and mentally. They hemmed Newcastle in their own end, were first to every ball, and were opening up the defense at will. The breakthrough came on a corner — Gabriel’s powerful header ricocheted around, eventually going off Sven Botman’s knee for an own goal. Kai Havertz doubled the Arsenal lead six minutes later, tucking away a Gabriel Martinelli cutback.

Arsenal might have been slightly disappointed to only be 2-0 up at the half. They had a number of half-chances they couldn’t convert and brilliant combination play that they couldn’t turn into shots. Jorginho was excellent on the evening and had the most touches of any player on the pitch in the first half. He set the tempo, moved the ball around, and was an integral part of everything Arsenal did in possession.

The Gunners could have put the match out of reach early in the second half. Kai Havertz was through on goal, but he rolled the ball wide. Newcastle, as you might expect, raised their level after the break, but the Arsenal defense was up for the challenge. David Raya, in both the first and second half, did really well coming off his line to clean up balls over the top, which was often Newcastle’s only route up the pitch because of Arsenal’s vicious pressure.

They did get their third goal through Bukayo Saka, who scored a vintage Saka goal. He turned Tino Livramento inside out, cut inside, and buried it into the far corner. Arsenal put the game beyond a doubt (except 4-0 up against Newcastle isn’t beyond a doubt, is it?) through Jakub Kiwior, who scored from, what else, a corner. Arsenal could have had a fifth, but Dan Burn cleared an Emile Smith Rowe attempt off the line.

Kudos to Jakub Kiwior, who is in the midst of a tidy run of form. It can’t be easy to barely play all season then crank out several starts in a row. That he’s playing so well is a credit to his focus, preparation, and talent, as well as the coaching staff.

Ben White has been excellent in the last few matches. The time off and winter training camp has done wonders for him. He clearly was tired and / or carrying a bit of an injury earlier in the season. He’s now back to tirelessly galloping up and down the right side. He and Mikel Arteta have added a new wrinkle to his play, as well. He has started making an under-lapping, angled run between the opposing RCB and RB to create even more chaos.

It’s a bit of a bummer to lose the clean sheet, but if someone had to score against Arsenal, at least it was Joe Willock. The Hale End product has been out since November 7th with an Achilles injury. And speaking of Hale Enders, Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Fulham against Manchester United today.

Arsenal have won 6 straight Premier League matches since the turn of the year. They’ve scored 25, conceded 3. They now have the best goal differential in the league. Arsenal have scored 19 goals from set pieces, the most in the Premier League. In the month of February, they’ve scored half as many goals as Manchester United have all season. They’ve had 18 different goalscorers this season, the most in the PL and just two shy of United’s all-time record of 20. Arsenal are also the first team in Premier League history to score two goals in seven consecutive halves of football. Bukayo Saka has eight goals in his last seven Premier League matches.

And because I know you were super concerned about it, Arsenal are now mathematically safe from relegation — Burnley, Sheffield United, and Everton cannot finish above them.

The Gunners are next in action a week from Monday, when they travel to Sheffield United. Then they host Brentford, Porto, and Chelsea at the Emirates before that crucial trip to Manchester City at the end of March. Arsenal should be winning all four of those contests, setting up a potential title-decider at the Etihad. Keep it rolling, Gunners!