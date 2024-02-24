Arsenal vs. Newcastle United: payback

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates today in a somewhat-rare Premier League night match. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing, late loss against Porto midweek and keep pace at the top of the PL table. Newcastle sit 8th in the table and are struggling to stay in the race for a European place.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have a tendency to let one loss turn into two or three, and the Gunners cannot afford to drop points. Including today’s match, four of the next five matches are at home — three in the league and the Champions League return leg. The away match is at Sheffield United. If Arsenal want a shot at silverware this season, all five of those matches need to be wins.

When the two sides met earlier in the season at St. James’ Park, Newcastle won 1-0 on that particularly controversial Anthony Gordon goal. There were three separate opportunities for VAR to chalk it off — when the ball seemed to go into touch near the corner, for a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel, and for a handball by Joelinton. That match also happened to be Newcastle’s best performance of the season. Since then, a combination of injuries, fatigue, and poor form have seen them under-perform expectations.

Surprisingly, Newcastle have failed to score in their last eight trips to the Emirates in all competitions. Let’s stretch that record to nine consecutive matches. Arsenal owe Newcastle one. Big time.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Arsenal-Newcastle has become a feisty fixture lately. Newcastle’s physical, chippy, and borderline dirty play can get under your skin. Coupling that with a bit of flopping and complaining makes them an unpleasant side to face (and to watch). Arsenal need to keep their heads and stay out of it. A ragged, sloppy, undisciplined match always favors the less talented side, and Newcastle, especially with all their injuries, shouldn’t be able to stick with Arsenal at home over 90 minutes.

A note on chippy play: Bruno Guimaraes avoided picking up his 10th yellow card of the season last weekend, so he’ll be available. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got one today, which would trigger a two-match suspension. He always seems to be at the center of controversy, and in my opinion, he’s often lucky to stay on the pitch. He’s good for at least one moment of complete headloss a match. You can see it happening, too. He will get beat, think he got fouled, or something else won’t go his way, and the switch flips. He starts running around wildly and you can tell he’s decided that he’s going to clatter the next person he sees. Like he did with that forearm blow to the back of Jorginho’s head at St. James’ Park that inexplicably did not merit a straight red card.

KEY MATCHUP

Arsenal vs. Newcastle’s defensive tactics and inflammatory antics. Like I said in the previous section, Mikel Arteta’s side need to stay patient and keep their heads. They should expect Eddie Howe’s side to sit in a mid- to low-block and look to counter. They’re good on the counter / direct attack, especially if Alexander Isak is healthy and can hurt you in transition.

The Gunners have struggled with mid-blocks in particular. Recently against Arsenal, Newcastle have shown themselves willing to let the ball get wide to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli specifically so they can double and triple team them on the touchline. Arsenal need to be willing to go over the top and ready to ping the switch across the field. They should also look to get Saka moving east-west, coming off the touchline to receive the ball on the run moving into the middle.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are without Thomas Partey, who is getting closer to making a return, and Jurrien Timber, who is still a ways away. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both close to a return, but it’s not clear whether they are fit enough to make the side today. Gabriel Jesus was with the team at the hotel and boarded the team bus to the stadium, so the expectation is that he’ll at least be in the matchday squad.

Newcastle are without Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Sandro Tonali. Joe Willock and Alexander Isak may return to the side for today’s match. Fabian Schar’s status is unclear.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

⚪️



Just the one change from midweek ⏳



Let's make it count, Gunners pic.twitter.com/GIXdeu46fX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2024

Newcastle - Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET | 8:00 pm GMT

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.