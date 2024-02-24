Tomiyasu, thank you for the memories, but it’s time to say goodbye

“Tomiyasu is still a little bit more,” is what Mikel Arteta said today when asked about the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has not played for Arsenal since New Year’s Eve. Tomiyasu’s absence for the Asian Cup was predicted; what was not was that three weeks after Japan’s exit from the Asian Cup, Tomiyasu would still be unavailable.

Perhaps it should’ve been expected, though. Tomiyasu has played 7 full 90s in the Premier League this season, out of 25 games, good for 28% of all minutes. Last season, Tomiyasu played 19% of available Premier League minutes; the season before, his first, 49%. Since a calf injury that he was rushed back for at various moments in 2021/22, Tomiyasu has been unable to remain consistently fit.

Tomiyasu’s inability to stay fit has been less of an issue at right back, where Ben White superseded Tomiyasu as the starter last season, and generally has a good fitness record. But White himself looked as if he had to play through injury earlier this winter. But at left back it is becoming a problem. In an ideal world, Tomiyasu could share the job with Zinchenko, who also has a recurring calf injury. But in the realistic world, without Zinchenko, Tomiyasu, and Timber, Arsenal have needed Jakub Kiwior to play every single minute over the last three and a half fixtrures, extending him in a way that he hasn’t been before.

This is where Tomiyasu would be handy. Although Arsenal are perhaps unlucky in losing Timber, who was to take more of a presence at left back and perhaps moving Tomiyasu to a central position, squad players only have value if they’re able to play.

This is all within the backdrop of Arsenal reportedly offering a new contract to Tomiyasu. While he has been excellent when he has played this seems like a poor use of resoruces. Arsenal have played 36 games in all competitions this season, and there are ten first team players who have played less than a third of all available minutes—meaning that there are twelve first team players who have played over two thirds of available minutes, with ten playing over half.

Building a squad means over time getting rid of players who are unable to contribute, either because of quality or because of injury. For Arsenal, the latter part is particularly pressing. Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Tomiyasu, and Emile Smith Rowe have all missed significant game time this season because of repeated injury. While Arsenal have essentially replaced Partey’s role in the squad, and are replacing Smith Rowe’s role in the squad, Jesus, Zinchenko and Tomiyasu don’t, as of yet, have replacements; they are still relied upon, and aren’t available. That Tomiyasu’s contract has twelve months to run after the end of this season makes this a natural inflection point. Because despite his undoubted qualities, he is frequently unavailable, a state of affairs that is simply not sustainable.