Arsenal announce summer 2024 USA tour dates, fixtures

Arsenal are returning to the United States as part of their 2024 Summer Preseason schedule. The club announced matches against Manchester United and Liverpool, both scheduled for late July ahead of the 2024-25 season. It will be the third season in a row the Gunners have traveled to the U.S. as part of the preseason.

The Gunners will take on Manchester United at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Saturday, July 27th. They’ll face Liverpool at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 31st. Of course the team is playing another match at SoFi — that’s the stadium Stan Kroenke owns. The match against Liverpool will be the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the U.S., a mildly interesting factoid.

The club are reportedly looking to schedule a third match, likely targeting Las Vegas, according to Arseblog, but the details haven’t been confirmed.

Ticketing information is available on the club website. If you can swing it, I would highly recommend trying to get tickets. Seeing Arsenal play in person in Baltimore two summers ago and Washington, D.C. last summer were among the highlights of those years. It’s such a cool experience, difficult to properly describe with just words. The feeling and emotion is something I’ll never forget. Plus, watching the team in person, even in the preseason, gives you a much better understanding of how fast the play is that you cannot get from TV.