Arsenal vs Newcastle Preview: On the Rebound

After a month of smooth sailing, Arsenal FC faced their first major setback in weeks away to Porto, where they were stymied at every turn by a side more than happy to keep the game from being played. For as frustrating as it was to watch, it was undoubtedly doubly so for the players. Their gesticulations of disbelief at every flop and dive grew more and more incensed as the ref bought everything Porto sold. And all of it was capped off with a dagger at the death by the home side.

The result was a proverbial turd in the punch bowl, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Arsenal fans after an otherwise sterling month of play. Arsenal had been riding high on the back of a 5 match winning streak in Premier League play only to see their offense fail to get out of first gear against a team thoroughly disinterested in playing a proper match.

As bad as the loss felt, there’s no time for lingering at the pity party. The Gunners now return home to resume Premier League play, where they find themselves locked in a three-way title race. Neither league-leaders Liverpool nor 2nd placed Manchester City look like they are running out of steam, which puts the pressure on the Gunners to keep the pace. Newcastle enter in poor form, and will want nothing more than to find their footing against an emotionally and physically tired Arsenal playing on a three day turnaround.

Can the Gunners shake off Wednesday’s defeat and mount a second winning run?

Here are 4 talking points ahead of Saturday’s match:

Know the Enemy

Newcastle ended last season in a Champions League spot, looking poised to establish themselves as a perennial PL contender. Under their unfathomably wealthy Saudi ownership and the management of Eddie Howe, the Magpies seemed primed to shake up the status quo of the Big 6.

And then, the wheels sort of fell off.

Newcastle currently sit 8th with 37 points, which is three spots lower and 7 points behind their pace this time last season. Granted, much of their regression can be chalked up to injuries - they currently are missing 9 first team players - but they also seem to lack a bit of the bite that made them such a formidable side last season. The most shocking difference, though, is in the defense. 25 matches in, they have shipped 41 goals compared to a paltry 18 last season.

They got the better of Arsenal in the first tie thanks to some incredibly dodgy officiating. The match, though, was relatively even, and could have fallen the Gunners’ way on a different day. They outshot and out-possessed the hosts, but just couldn’t find the back of the net, a trend that they looked to have broken in early February.

A Fire Inside

In many ways, the best way to prepare for next week’s incredibly important CL tie is with a strong performance on the weekend. Arsenal’s fortitude this season has been far better than in seasons past, but it is not impervious to the occasional hiccup. Newcastle will be entering the match looking to pounce on an emotionally wounded Arsenal with a physical style of play and a penchant for gumming up the flow of the game.

Arteta is an adept motivator, and while the motivation for securing a win should be obvious, he and the players will need to dig deep and channel their frustrations from Wednesday into energy and focus on Saturday. Wednesday’s match has no bearing on Saturday from a standings perspective, but it absolutely has a bearing on the mentality of the players. Losses suck. Good teams lose, but great teams rebound from them with a chip on their shoulder and a point to prove. If the Gunners want to erase any doubt from pundits and fans, they can do so with a resounding performance at home.

A Bump in the Road

The last month has seen Arsenal bang in more goals in the first 5 PL matches of a calendar year than any other side in history. It’s a trend that, sadly, is bound to slow down with impending matches against top 6 sides. Scoring 5 in a match is occasionally the result of talent and some good fortune, but it doesn’t happen three times in five matches by chance. Arsenal have firepower, and it looked like Arteta was finally unlocking it.

Frustratingly, the attack was wholly ineffective on Wednesday as Arsenal registered 0 shots on target and amassed just 0.5xG. It was as ugly a performance as they had put on in weeks, due largely in part to Porto’s anti-football and over-watered pitch, and it was a performance that had some worrying that the regression back to the Arsenal of December was occurring. Confidence is everything when it comes to finishing, so hopefully their Wednesday performance was the new outlier and not the norm.

Give it a Rest

Mikel Arteta took a gamble by playing the same lineup for the third match in a row, which did not live up to the lofty expectation set by their previous two performances. Not changing his personnel may be viewed as naive by some, but that same side was about 30 seconds away from escaping with a gritty 0-0 draw, so take that for what it’s worth.

Arteta will almost certainly look to rotate where he can with such a short turnaround. Arsenal are painfully close to having a slew of key players back from injury, with a few potentially available to play this weekend. Newcastle are not ones to shy away from a little bit of Brexit ball, and they might see the roster as the sitting ducks. Inclusions of players like Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe could give them a different look while resting other players ahead of Wednesday.

Newcastle, for all of their injuries and issues, are still a tricky side, and one that has already bested the Gunners once this season (albeit under exceedingly specious circumstances). Porto laid down the blueprint for how to frustrate the Gunners, and I wouldn’t put it past a banged-up Newcastle to come to the Emirates with an eye to break up the flow of the match, which is not too dissimilar from how they played Arsenal at the Emirates last season.

There is still everything to play for, and it is far too early to capitulate either contest for the other. Two home stands in a row may be the boost this side needs as they near the final stretch of the season. With the Emirates crowd behind them, here’s hoping they find that next gear.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm GMT

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on the Peacock app

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.