Arsenal vs. FC Porto: we’re back

Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on FC Porto in the Champions League. It’s been seven years since the Gunners were last in the CL and fourteen years since the club advanced beyond the first knockout round. The Estádio do Dragão, Porto’s stadium, has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal — the club haven’t won there in three tries (1D, 2L).

None of that history will matter to this Arsenal side, however. Mohamed Elneny is the only holdover from Arsenal’s last Champions League campaign. The rest are in the CL knockouts for the first time in their careers and will be eager to prove themselves. They’ll have to handle the moment and manage their emotions. The intensity and atmosphere progressively ramps up as the competition progresses.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Porto play a high line and like to press. Arsenal have generally fared well against pressing sides this season because they are so well drilled in their passing and rotations to break the press. The Gunners also have in-form attacking talent to quickly punish the home side should the press break.

That said, Porto manager Sérgio Conceição suggested that Arsenal have weak points that his side will be able to exploit. Perhaps he has a wrinkle in his pressing scheme that could be new to the Gunners. As with any pressing team and the way Arsenal like to possess the ball and play out of the back, there is very little room for error. One mistake and it’s a gilt-edged chance for the other team.

KEY MATCHUP

In news that shouldn’t shock anybody, Porto centerback Pepe is one booking away from missing the return leg at the Emirates through suspension. I doubt that will influence his play much today, but it’s a general indicator of what we’ve known about him for his entire career: he’s a physical player who often crosses the line. I’ll be watching how the Arsenal attackers match up against him. The quickness, trickery, and movement across the Gunners attacking line might give Pepe trouble, especially if the referee decides to call it tight.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are without Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Thomas Partey, none of whom traveled with the team. Jurrien Timber is still out longer term. Fabio Vieira has returned from a long layoff following a surgical procedure and is fit enough to make the bench.

Porto are without star striker Mehdi Taremi, who picked up an injury in training. Goncalo Ribeiro, Marcano and Zaidu are all also unavailable for the home side.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

⚪️



Unchanged from Saturday's win at Burnley ✅



Let's leave it all out there, Gunners pic.twitter.com/DadsKfYD6e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2024

Porto - Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Alan Varela, Nico Gonzalez, Francisco C, Pepe, Galeno, Evanilson

WHAT: Arsenal at FC Porto

WHERE: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

WHEN: Wednesday, February 21st 12 pm PT | 3 pm ET | 8 pm GMT

US TV: Streaming on Paramount+

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.