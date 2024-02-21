Wednesday Cannon Fodder: quiz time

Happy Hump Day, TSFers! This is, like, one of the best Wednesday’s in recent memory because Arsenal play in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in seven years. I hope you’re as (or more) excited than I am.

In honor of the knockout stage, today’s Sporcle is Knockout Stage Top Scorers (remembered to link the quiz, score). The quiz is a bit dated: it only goes back to 2018. Then again Arsenal’s last season in the CL before this one was ‘16-’17 so you might say the quiz goes back to just about the perfect time. I don’t have much in the way of hints for y’all on this one — just guess good players who you know scored a bunch of goals in their career.

I went to the Caps game last night with my dad. The team needs a bunch of help but we won’t get into that. As I’m sure many of you can attest, going to games with family is always worthwhile and special. We had a fantastic angle from right behind Connor McMichael as he scored this sick goal, which may end up as the goal of the year for the team.