Tuesday Cannon Fodder: another recap

Good Tuesday morning, TSFers. Tuesdays are made slightly more palatable by the return of the Champions League, although they’re still, hands down, the worst day of the week.

Manchester City host Brentford today. It’s the rescheduled Matchday 18 fixture that was moved for the Club World Cup. PSV play Dortmund and Inter Milan play Atleti in the Champions League.

Let’s get to our look back at the Premier League action from the weekend.

Brentford 1 - Liverpool 4

Man, the Bees are really stumbling. They’re only five points clear of the final relegation spot and aren’t playing very good football. It wouldn’t have made a difference in the match, but Andy Robertson somehow escaped conceding a penalty for jumping into Ivan Toney’s back in the box — a truly awful missed call. Liverpool are piling up the injuries. You never want to see players get hurt, but for all of those who had no grace or understanding for all the injuries Arsenal picked up down the stretch last year...not so fun when the shoe is on your foot, is it?

Newcastle 2 - Bournemouth 2

Can we say that Newcastle are mediocre this year yet? They needed a 92nd minute goal from Matt Ritchie to draw the Cherries at St. James’ Park. Bournemouth are a weird team. They’ve looked remarkably competent lately, but also still have losing 3-1 to Fulham in them. I guess that’s why they’re escaping the relegation zone and not higher in the table.

Fulham 1 - Aston Villa 2

Ollie Watkins scored twice to continue his fantastic season. Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham and is on a bit of a heater. Villa are wildly inconsistent, but people are still ooh-ing and ahh-ing over Unai Emery’s results since taking over the club. It’s not going to end well.

Nottingham Forest 2 - West Ham 0

David Moyes’ side are really struggling, although the scoreline deceives a bit. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the Forest 2nd in the 94th minute. Kalvin Phillips got himself sent off in the 71st. That move to Manchester City from Leeds a few years back really derailed his career.

Tottenham 1 - Wolves 2

At home. Mate.

Manchester City 1 - Chelsea 1

Rodri bailed City out, as he does so often, turning what would have been a dreadful result into just a poor one. It shouldn’t matter how you spin it, dropping points at home to mid-table Chelsea ain’t good. Both sides will rue missed chances to claim all three points.

Sheffield United 0 - Brighton 5

Mason Holgate put in an insane challenge in the 13th minute that was upgraded to red by VAR. Honestly, it’s shocking the referee didn’t give the straight red immediately. Eleven minutes later it was 2-0 and Brighton didn’t look back.

Luton Town 1 - Manchester United 2

Rasmus Hojlund scored in the first and seventh minute, extending his scoring streak to six straight matches. Luton got one back quickly but couldn’t find the equalizer despite outplaying United pretty convincingly. Casemiro is a disaster and was lucky not to be sent off. Bruno Fernandes was poor. Manchester United annoyingly keep winning matches they have no business winning.

Everton 1 - Crystal Palace 1

An Amadou Onana goal in the 84th minute cancelled out a Jordan Ayew stunner in the 66th to split the points. Palace aren’t good. Maybe Oliver Glasner will be able to turn them around, but if I had to place a semi-longshot bet on the third team relegated alongside Sheffield United and Burnley, I’d bet on Crystal Palace.